MURRAY – The Murray City Council passed the second reading of the city’s 2023-24 budget Thursday and heard the first reading of a proposed ordinance to cut the number of regular council meetings in half.
The annual budget totals approximately $70 million and includes several large projects and a 4% salary increase for employees, as well as two additional paid holidays. Before the vote, Councilman Terry Strieter said he didn’t have a problem with this year’s budget, but he is concerned about the 2024-25 budget because the city won’t be able to count on any more pandemic-released funds, such as the money received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Mayor Bob Rogers said the city is in better shape than a lot of other municipalities because very little of the COVID funds were used for personnel. Because of that, the city will not have to make decisions about whether to lay off employees or find permanent funding for positions than didn’t exist before pandemic relief funds make them possible. Instead, the money was spent mostly on special projects, he said.
The council also heard the first reading of an ordinance that would change the frequency and times of council meetings. The council currently meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Under the proposed ordinance, the council would meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month, and the council would hold a special-called meeting if it were needed because of more urgent business.
Councilman Wesley Bolin said his job as a high school teacher often keeps him busy into the early evening, and because city committees often meet right before the regular council meetings, he thought he would personally have a difficult time arriving on time if the regular meetings were moved to 5:30. He also said he thought meeting twice a month makes council members more accessible to the public.
Councilman Johnny Bohannon said was also concerned about the proposed change, and he had been unaware that a change was being discussed until this week. Councilwoman Rose Ross said council members were asked for their input through an email and that five members responded with their thoughts, but Bohannon said he had not seen the email. Strieter said he was surprised that only five members responded, and Councilman Jeremy Bell noted that he had misread the email and had not realized it required a response.
“I’ll tell you what; we’ll have the second reading of that at our next meeting, and you may amend it, you may pass it or you may defeat it, depending on what the majority of you want to do,” Rogers said.
After the meeting, Rogers told the Ledger & Times he would like to try the different schedule and see if it works or not.
“Many boards, commissions, fiscal courts, councils, school boards, etc. meet once a month regularly and more often if needed,” Rogers said in a text message. “If we try it and it doesn’t work (we could) change back this fall.”
The council also heard the first reading of an amended ordinance regarding mobile food vendors and transient businesses. Director of Planning Danetta Clayton said “transient” businesses are defined as any mobile business that does not sell food.
“One thing that was confusing the food truck people and the transient people (was that) they didn’t know if they needed a food truck business license, a regular business license or a transient business license,” Clayton said. “So we’re trying to make it so they’ll understand that a little bit more, and we put in there exactly the zones where they can be. One thing that we changed was that we had in our ordinance before that they had to be a certified food protection manager, and I talked to the health department, and that is up to (the health department) to decide if they need that certification or not. So when (the businesses) give us their Calloway County Health Department certification, they’ve already checked that. (CCHD) said everybody didn’t need one of those.”
Clayton was asked if transient businesses would need a lease to occupy a space, and she said that while the city previously had that requirement, the decision is now solely between the vendor and the property owner.
• The council voted to apply for a grant through the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1965, with the goal of securing $250,000 for a new concession stand to replace the one currently at the four-plex next to the Central Park baseball fields. City Administrator Jim Osborne said it would be a matching grant, so the city would have to contribute $250,000 if the grant is awarded. No member of the public spoke during the required public hearing.
• The Ethics Board met prior to the council meeting to discuss bids for replacing the roof for Station No. 2 on North 12th Street just north of Utterback Road. Murray Fire Department Chief Pologruto said a March storm damaged the roof badly enough to require total replacement, and the lowest bid of $46,308 came from Ben Mathis Roofing. The Ethics Board was required by ordinance to approve the bid because Mathis is a captain with MFD.
• The council heard the first reading of an amended city ordinance to increase the membership of the Architectural Review Board to seven members.
• The council passed the second reading of an ordinance to zone a 1.269-acre tract of land owned by the Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) as industrial and passed the second reading of a separate ordinance to annex the property into the city.
• The council passed the second reading of an ordinance amending several sections of the city’s zoning ordinance.
