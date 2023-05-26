MURRAY – The Murray City Council passed the second reading of the city’s 2023-24 budget Thursday and heard the first reading of a proposed ordinance to cut the number of regular council meetings in half.

The annual budget totals approximately $70 million and includes several large projects and a 4% salary increase for employees, as well as two additional paid holidays. Before the vote, Councilman Terry Strieter said he didn’t have a problem with this year’s budget, but he is concerned about the 2024-25 budget because the city won’t be able to count on any more pandemic-released funds, such as the money received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).