MURRAY – The Murray City Council on Thursday passed the second reading of an ordinance clarifying regulations for mobile food vendors and transient businesses. 
Director of Planning Danetta Clayton explained at the May 25 meeting when the first reading occurred that “transient” businesses are defined as any mobile business that does not sell food. She said that both food sellers and transient businesses had often become confused about whether or not they needed a food truck business license, a regular business license or a transient business license. The revised ordinance removed a section that was previously included about requiring the vendor to be a certified food protection manager, which the Calloway County Health Department told Clayton was not necessary.