MURRAY – The Murray City Council on Thursday passed the second reading of an ordinance clarifying regulations for mobile food vendors and transient businesses.
Director of Planning Danetta Clayton explained at the May 25 meeting when the first reading occurred that “transient” businesses are defined as any mobile business that does not sell food. She said that both food sellers and transient businesses had often become confused about whether or not they needed a food truck business license, a regular business license or a transient business license. The revised ordinance removed a section that was previously included about requiring the vendor to be a certified food protection manager, which the Calloway County Health Department told Clayton was not necessary.
The new version of the ordinance states that as long as mobile food vendors or transient businesses have worked out an arrangement with the property owner, they may operate anywhere zoned for B-2 (highway business district), B-3 (central business district), B-4 (medium density business district), G (government district) and I (industrial district). The ordinance amendment passed unanimously, and Councilman Wesley Bolin said he thought it was a very positive step for the city.
“I just want to thank everyone for all the work that went into this, because it feels like since I've been on the council, we've been looking at the issue of making it more accessible to have food trucks in town,” Bolin said. “I know we've already done a lot of great work, and this seems to go even further to make this a viable option for people. Food trucks are part of a strong and vibrant community, and I'm excited to see what folks can get started with this and continue.”
“I think I agree with Mr Bolin,” Strieter said. “This is going to be something that's going to be good for the downtown especially, I hope,” said Councilman Terry Strieter. “I do have one reservation, and it’s something I brought up at the first reading about Section B-14. It talks about how, in this version, a property owner can have an agreement with a person with a mobile unit to have them in front of their property, but I'd like to hear our legal counsel’s opinion on this. It seems to me that this is kind of a verbal agreement and a handshake, probably, between the property owner and the mobile business, and if there's a disagreement and there's no third person in there, it could just be ‘he said’ and ‘the other person said,’ and that might run into a difficulty.”
“We're not in charge of enforcing their agreements; we're just allowing it to happen,” City Attorney Warren Hopkins responded. “If they're having a disagreement, that's according to what their terms and conditions are. If it's their choice to make it verbally, then that's their right to do so. But if it's in writing, typically those matters are taken care of in the agreement itself. So it's up to them and it’s at their risk, not ours. … We don’t need to be in the middle of negotiating contracts. We don't do that. We’re a city; we're not here to negotiate between two private entities. That's what court’s for, so that's where they would go if they had a disagreement.”
• The council passed the second reading of an ordinance to increase the membership of the Architectural Review Board to seven members.
• The council heard the first reading of an ordinance to zone a 16.935-acre tract of land at 1169 Robertson Road South as R-2 (single-family residential). The council also heard the first reading of an ordinance to annex the land, which is owned by Janet B. Finch. The tract of land is approximately 1,250 feet north of Wiswell Road.
• The council heard the first reading of an ordinance to adopt a supplement to the code of ordinances.
• The council approved the reappointment of Danny Brittain for a three-year term on the code enforcement board expiring June 12, 2026.
The agenda had originally included the second reading of an ordinance that would have changed the number of council meetings from two a month to one, but it was removed from the agenda. Mayor Bob Rogers explained after the meeting that there had been a lot of confusion among council members about the proposal, so he decided to refer it to a committee so that members can decide if they want to bring it up again or amend it for a new ordinance.
