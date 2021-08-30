MURRAY – After years of slow decay, the sidewalks of South 16th Street are likely to be rebuilt if the City of Murray can receive a necessary grant to fund them.
In its regular meeting Thursday night, the Murray City Council voted on several items, from setting the 2021-22 tax rates to entering the old police station into surplus property.
The finance committee decided prior to the full council meeting to leave taxes at the same level they were in the previous year, and the full council heard the first reading of the tax rate ordinance. The ad valorem rate on real property, tangible property and vehicles and watercraft will all be 32.46 cents per $100 of assessed value. For example, if someone owned a house worth $100,000, that person would pay $324.60 on that house to the city.
The council will vote on the second reading for tax rates at its next meeting on Sept. 9
In addition, the council approved a motion to declare the old police station on Poplar Street as surplus property, following the leaving of its tenant. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) by the Lakes has been renting the building, but is moving to a different facility.
The city council also heard a resolution to file a grant application with the Kentucky Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) for a maximum of $2,752,209.00 in order to redo and improve the sidewalks on South 16th Street from Sycamore Street to Wiswell Road.
“I’m sure many of you get calls a lot of the time – I know we do at City Hall – regarding the South 16th and the sidewalk situation from Sycamore out to Wiswell Road,” said City Administrator Jim Osborne. “We were made aware that this TAP grant was going to be opening up. It’s got to be in by the end of September, so Strand Associates drew up some plans.”
Osborne explained to the council how the money would be split up into parts and how much money each would take to complete.
“We’re going to apply as one project, but there will be two phases,” Osborne said. “The first phase would be approximately $1.8 million with $339,000 or 20% match, and the second phase would be about $900,000.”
Osborne continued by saying exactly what each part of the road each phase would cover and how they would be paid for.
“Phase 1 would go from Sycamore Street to Glendale Road on South 16th Street on the west side,” he said. “The second phase would go from Glendale around the curb and stop at the curb. So we don’t pay any costs for this until we get a grant award.”
This grant idea seemed rather popular with the city council members.
“This is absolutely something we’ve needed for safety for some time,” council member Pat Seiber said. “The number of cars in this city keeps increasing. So I’m very much in favor of this.”
The resolution passed with the full council’s support.
