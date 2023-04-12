Counselors talk mental health at chamber breakfast

Jan Stogner with the Kentucky Counseling Association’s Advocacy Committee talks about mental health during Tuesday's Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce Business@Breakfast event in the CFSB Center's Murray Room. Also participating were, from left, Dr. Samir Patel, chair of Murray State University’s Educational Studies, Leadership and Counseling Department; Sarah Downey, co-owner of Aligned Health; and Katrina Coffelt, owner of Bridges Family Center.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Mental health seems to be on everyone’s minds after recent mass shootings in Kentucky and Tennessee, and Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members listened to several counselors speak on the subject at Tuesday’s Business@Breakfast event.

On Monday, a shooting at a Louisville bank resulted in five deaths and multiple injuries, and another shooting at Jefferson Community & Technical College left one person dead and one injured. Roy Riley, president and CEO of breakfast sponsor Peel & Holland, noted that with the tragedies in Louisville and another at a private Christian school exactly two weeks earlier in Nashville, Tennessee, the topic of mental health couldn’t be more timely. The guest speakers at Tuesday’s breakfast included Jan Stogner with the Kentucky Counseling Association’s Advocacy Committee; Katrina Coffelt, owner of Bridges Family Center; Sarah Downey, co-owner of Aligned Health; and Dr. Samir Patel, chair of Murray State University’s Educational Studies, Leadership and Counseling Department.