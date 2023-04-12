Counselors talk mental health at chamber breakfast

MURRAY – Mental health seems to be on everyone’s minds after recent mass shootings in Kentucky and Tennessee, and Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members listened to several counselors speak on the subject at Tuesday’s Business@Breakfast event.
On Monday, a shooting at a Louisville bank resulted in five deaths and multiple injuries, and another shooting at Jefferson Community & Technical College left one person dead and one injured. Roy Riley, president and CEO of breakfast sponsor Peel & Holland, noted that with the tragedies in Louisville and another at a private Christian school exactly two weeks earlier in Nashville, Tennessee, the topic of mental health couldn’t be more timely. The guest speakers at Tuesday’s breakfast included Jan Stogner with the Kentucky Counseling Association’s Advocacy Committee; Katrina Coffelt, owner of Bridges Family Center; Sarah Downey, co-owner of Aligned Health; and Dr. Samir Patel, chair of Murray State University’s Educational Studies, Leadership and Counseling Department.
Each of the counselors talked about the need to get rid of the stigma that surrounds the act of getting professional help from a counselor or therapist. Patel said people typically only get counseling when they think they have a serious problem, but counseling should instead be viewed similarly to other forms of routine health care, such as going to the dentist every six months.
“I tell my students that we need to be active in changing the stigma around mental health,” Patel said. “When we think of mental health, we oftentimes think of a reactionary profession, where we only go see a counselor if we have issues. That’s true to a degree, but we need to start looking at it from a different perspective – that this is a profession about holistic wellness. We need to be more proactive; we need to be a preventative profession.
“Having a counselor and seeing someone in the mental health profession on a regular basis … where we have an opportunity to talk about stuff that we’re experiencing in life, that is so important. It’s important that we’re able to have those conversations with someone who’s trained and able to hear and able to listen and is able to offer feedback, to look inward so that we can work on ourselves, first and foremost. That way, our relationships with other people aren’t impacted by that.”
Downey agreed with Patel’s viewpoint, saying mental health care needs to be more about preventative care than is currently the norm. She said it also goes hand in hand with physical health, and mental health has profound effects on the workplace. She alluded to the fact that the shooting at the bank in Louisville was perpetrated by a former bank employee.
“I was thinking yesterday about Louisville and the employee, and as a society, we just see what happens (during violent events). We see the aftermath and the loss of individuals,” Downey said. “But I think of the importance of: where was that person, where was this shooter before all of this?”
Downey said people suffering from mental health problems usually don’t want to talk to their employer about it because they don’t want to be viewed as unstable, but she believes everyone at some point struggles with their mental health.
Coffelt said mental health and mental illness are completely different things, but when people hear the phrase “mental health,” they tend to picture a schizophrenic person in a movie who is completely falling apart.
“Yes, that is an aspect when we don’t take care of ourselves, or if you have genetic dispositions (for mental illness) or other things that can happen, no doubt, but for the majority of us, mental health is a daily practice,” Coffelt said. “I like to define mental health not as being ‘happy’ – when someone says, ‘How’s your mental health?’ I’m not talking about, ‘How happy are you?’ That scale changes regularly and every day, right? Mental health to me is our ability to self-regulate and to cope with our daily life.”
With school shootings having become all too commonplace, schools have to prepare students, but Stogner said locking down a school is more traumatizing than most people realize whether there is an actual active shooter in the building or not. She said that while the Marshall County High School shooting in January 2018 was horrible, it did have one good legislative outcome.
“The best bill for counselors I think that’s ever happened was Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 8, and they were the Safety and Resiliency Act,” Stogner said. “What that means is that we will have counselors in every building. One for every 250 students (is what they suggest).”
Unfortunately, as it always says in any legislation, the end of the bill includes the phrase, ‘as funds are available,” Stogner said.
Coffelt said that sadly, areas of the country especially known for being religious also statistically struggle with mental health at greater rates. She said broaching the subject is controversial, but she wants people to know that counseling from a mental health professional and seeking spiritual guidance do not need to be mutually exclusive.
“Areas that are highly religious actually struggle the most with mental health, and I hate that because as somebody who is a believer, it’s the craziest thing to me to put those two things as not aligned,” Coffelt said. “But the No. 1 thing I hear in communities like ours is, ‘You should be going to your pastor.’ Pastors are wonderful and they’re going to walk you through a lot of things, but their training ends at a certain point, and there is this idea that if I prayed or believed enough, I would be relieved of all my symptoms. If I’m a strong enough believer, then I will not struggle with depression. I will not have anxiety because you’re supposed to cast those onto the Lord.
“We’ve all heard that, and I believe a lot of things can come from spirituality and faith. I think faith is a huge part of mental health. But I also know that we live in a sinful world and disease is part of that, and that disease does not stop at our neck. Depression and anxiety is not a lack of faith, and unfortunately, in areas like ours, you’ll see that stigma being part of the reason (people don’t seek help). I saw recently that several pastors have come out and said that they struggled with different mental health (issues) and I think it’s the most powerful message; we can say that even the people who are having close relationships with Christ can struggle with mental illness and that is not a bearing on your faith or your walk with Christ.”
