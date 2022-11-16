MURRAY – After four years of litigation, the Calloway County Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to approve a settlement agreement between the county, Western Shores property owners and the developer of the subdivision to fix its deteriorated roads and maintain them in the future.
Western Shores Property Owners Association Inc. filed a lawsuit on Sept. 14, 2018, against former Judge-Executive Larry Elkins, the magistrates who served on the court at the time, Kentucky Land Partners and several individuals associated with KLP. The suit sought $1.6 million in compensation for damages and legal fees in regard to the subdivision’s roads, which property owners said had been left unfinished by KLP and were degrading.
The complaint from WSPOA said KLP proposed to develop the subdivision and sell lots to individual buyers. Before the final plat was approved, Elkins and the fiscal court reviewed plans and determined a surety bond of $3,031,382.75 was needed to complete the project, the complaint stated. After several adjustments to the bond amount over the course of several years, the bond was returned, and the plaintiffs claimed that the county didn’t follow its own subdivision regulations, which were designed to offer “adequate protections for purchasers of lots in subdivisions relating to the development of roads therein.”
On Jan. 9, 2020, the county and the individual county defendants filed a cross-claim against KLP and the individual KLP defendants. Eventually, all parties agreed to take the suit to mediation.
County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger explained that the settlement sets up an agreement and a plan to fix the roads currently in need of repair, as well as for the county to maintain them in the future.
“Essentially, this settlement would (require) that the original developer – who the homeowners association had made some claims against in addition to making claims against us – would pay $1 million to the county, plus deed over 19 lots to the county as their obligation in the settlement,” Ernstberger said. “They would also make some changes to lots for the homeowners association, and the homeowners association itself would pay a set fee of $210,000 to the county spread over six years. Assuming those obligations are met, the county would then take over the roads and repair those to finish the construction of those that have never been completed. Then the county would take them over into our regular road system.”
The $210,000 the WSPOA will pay the county amounts to $35,000 a year. According to the information included in the settlement, Western Shores currently has nearly 800 property owners. Ernstberger said the roads in question total about 14.4 miles in length.
“We think that roughly would cover getting the roads paved and taken care of, which was the goal in this, of course,” Ernstberger said. “And then after that, the county’s happy to take the roads, and always was if we could get them up to code.”
The court did, however, make one change to the agreement as submitted. Ernstberger said the settlement sent to the county by WSPOA’s legal representation listed McCracken as the exclusive jurisdiction “for any actions, suits or proceedings of any kind or nature arising out of or relating to” the settlement agreement. Previously, the case had been overseen by McCracken Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach because Calloway Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson is the son-in-law of 3rd District Magistrate Don Cherry. However, Kaltenbach plans to retire, and Jameson lost his re-election bid earlier this month.
“I think every attorney would agree the appropriate venue under the law is in Calloway County,” Ernstberger said. “If (the property owners) claim that misdeeds occurred here, which they have, then the venue is where something happened almost every time.”
“I believe all the terms are agreed to accept for the (jurisdiction),” Ernstberger added. “So we’ll see; the ball is in their court now. The Fiscal Court has approved it with Calloway County as the appropriate forum represented in the agreement.”
The Ledger & Times left a voicemail for Daniel Reed with the Louisville law firm Wyatt, Tarrant and Combs, who is representing WSPOA, but he did not return the phone call requesting comment before deadline Tuesday.
In other Fiscal Court business:
• The court voted to approve the policies and procedures for the Calloway County Jail. The policies and procedures are approved each year, and Jailer Ken Claud said the only major change was that he had requested that the housing fee be increased from $30 a day to $35 to help make up for rising costs due to inflation. He said the change would take affect Jan 1, 2023.
• The court heard the first reading of an ordinance amending the county transient tax ordinance to match a recent change to Kentucky statute that takes effect Jan. 1. The General Assembly amended the statute last year to broaden the types of lodging facilities from which cities and counties can collect a transient tax. The county’s 3% transient tax funds the Calloway County Tourism Commission, which was created in 2020.
