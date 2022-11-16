'We Are Calloway County'

Bobbie Smith Bryant thanked the Calloway County Fiscal Court Tuesday for allowing her to edit the county’s commemorative bicentennial book, and also thanked the approximately 400 contributors to the book. She is pictured handing Judge-Executive Kenny Imes a framed poster of “We Are Calloway County,” a poem she wrote and read at Founder’s Day celebration Nov. 3.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – After four years of litigation, the Calloway County Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to approve a settlement agreement between the county, Western Shores property owners and the developer of the subdivision to fix its deteriorated roads and maintain them in the future.