MURRAY – Calloway County is applying for a grant in hopes of funding the installation of 25 weather warning sirens throughout the county.
The county’s E911 Communication Center is submitting the grant, which is hosted through the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security 911 board. 911 Communication Center Coordinator/TAC Officer Nathan Baird said the application is requesting $500,000, so the county would need to pay any remaining balance out of the county’s 911 fund. Since the grant requires a vendor to be chosen before the submission, the 911 Communication Center advertised a request for purchase bid in the Murray Ledger & Times. Four bids were received, and the Calloway County Fiscal Court approved the lowest bid of $639,294.68 from Federal Signal at its last monthly meeting on Feb. 16.
Baird said the reason he applied for $500,000 instead of the full amount is because Homeland Security only has $2.5 million available in its grant fund to be disbursed throughout the state. Also, the more of its own funds the county is willing to commit toward a project, the more likely the grant is to be approved, he said. Other bids received by the county included Safer ($693,146.88), Mobile Communications America ($710,061.12) and Precision Communication ($736,326.18).
Baird said the 911 Communication Center is seeking to place 25 large, mechanical air raid sirens in strategic locations throughout the county. While the City of Murray, City of Hazel and Murray State University each own several sirens, the county currently does not own any of its own.
“There are two in the City of Hazel, which they own, but our 911 Center sets those off,” Baird said. “That’s the only place that’s covered, so as you get out toward the lake and get out toward Kirksey, Almo, Panorama Shores and places like that, (you won’t be able to hear the sirens if there is a tornado warning). If it’s a calm day and there’s no traffic going and very little noise outside, you might hear the city’s sirens if they set them off, but other than that, you are at the whim of your phone or watching the weather and paying attention.”
The sirens are designed to be heard outdoors, so when there is a threat of severe weather, residents are always urged to keep up with the latest forecast from the National Weather Service and to listen to NOAA weather radios or commercial radio and TV for updates in case they need to take shelter at a moment’s notice. Baird said one of the county’s biggest concerns is reaching people who are outdoors during severe weather threats in the eastern part of the county near Kentucky Lake.
“We have no coverage on the lake area, so it never fails that we always have a boat or two that end up on the water and then we have to send Calloway County Fire-Rescue out there because they’re stuck on the water and can’t make it in,” Baird said. “So Fire-Rescue has to risk their lives to get out there on the water. So the idea (behind the grant application) is to put sirens near each of the county’s elementary schools and then focus on the lake area, and (focus on areas with higher populations). You’ve got all those houses around Panorama Shores and right there where Pottertown Road and Speaker Trail meet, so if we could get those houses covered and maybe some others in the Wildcat (Beach Road) area, Almo or any elsewhere you have a large concentration of county residents, we can hopefully put those up there and warn them if we have any impending weather.”
Baird said that if the county could get funding for 25 storm sirens, they would likely not be placed right on the property of North, East and Southwest Calloway elementary schools because of how loud they are, but putting them close by would ensure that if anyone is outside, everyone could head in to take shelter.
“With 25, you can spread them throughout the county, but in no way will it cover the entire county, so the county is not going to guarantee that if we set them off, everybody on the south side is going to hear it,” Baird said. “It would take a lot more than that, so we’re going to try focusing on spreading them throughout the county the best we can to cover as much area as we can.”
Baird said this particular grant process is unusual in that the county was required to advertise for bids before it could submit the final grant application. Most of the time, a government or agency would first get an estimate for how much a desired project might cost and then write the grant application for that amount. The 911 grant through Kentucky Department of Homeland Security is the reverse of most other grants, with the bid and the vendor coming first, Baird said. If the grant is approved, the county would proceed to the purchase and installation process, he said.
Baird said the idea behind this process is for Homeland Security to only grant agencies the amount they need to avoid waste. For example, Baird said that if you were to write a grant for $650,000 and the bid came in at $550,000, that would leave $100,000 still in the grant fund.
“911 looks at (the grant process) differently,” Baird said. “They will say tell us what the bid is, and if it’s $650,000, they know they’re going to spend $650,000. They can allocate all that money in that grant correctly instead of realizing at the end of the year that they don’t have an extra $200,000 or $300,000 that could have gone to funding other projects.”
It is still unclear if what the county is requesting can be funded through a 911 grant, but Baird said the county is hoping so since the 911 Communication Center is responsible for activating the sirens currently in the county.
“This is a 911 grant. It’s not a guarantee because I don’t know whether Homeland Security is going to approve it or not,” Baird said. “But if you don’t know, you’ve got to ask. They’re going to tell me yes or no.
