MURRAY – The annual Murray-Calloway County Fair will open its gates Tuesday evening, beginning several nights of events that should prove fun for the whole family.
Trish Parrish, an officer and member of the fair’s board of directors, said that after years of absence, motorcycle races will be back next Thursday, June 15.
“The motorcycle race is back in the fair; we had been doing a practice, but this year, we’ve got both (practices and races),” Parrish said. “With the motorcycle practice, you can come out and bring your motorcycle with you and you can go ride the track, whereas with the race, they’re actually racing to win. It’s been several years since we had a race at the fair.”
Parrish said next Friday’s Enduro Derby and next Saturday’s Demolition Derby are always popular events with the public, and next Wednesday will be discount night. If you bring three canned foods, you can get a $5 discount on admission at the gate, she said.
Parrish said the fair will also continue its tradition of having a special needs fair, which will take place next Thursday morning, June 15. The special needs fair is designed for children and young adults who have sensory sensitivity issues and find it difficult to be among large crowds, she said. She said the fair board always invites various local agencies that work with individuals with special needs, and they get to ride the rides, have lunch and participate in a variety of other activities.
As is the case every year, Parrish said the fair is a labor of love for the fair board members, and they enjoy putting on this treasured tradition every year for the community.
“We just want to invite everybody out,” Parrish said. “This is all put on by volunteers. It's a nonprofit organization, and then we donate money back to the community to different charities.”
Gates open each evening at 6 o’clock. The nightly event schedule for the fair is as follows:
• Tuesday, June 13 – Mini Outlaw Tractor Pull, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 14 – Motorcycle open practice (5-10 p.m.) and discount night (three canned goods, $5 off admission)
• Thursday, June 15 – SuperCross Motorcycle Races
• Friday, June 16 – Enduro Derby, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, June 17 – Demolition Derby, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.