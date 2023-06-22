MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court on Wednesday voted to pass the second reading of the 2023-24 annual budget, totaling around $21.5 million.
The $21,525,231.51 budget breaks down as follows:
• General fund: $5,437,487.50
• Road fund: $6,670,883.40
• Jail fund: $3,378,778.74
• Local Government Economic Assistance Fund (LGEA): $8,000
• Jail grant: $1,469,980
• Jail construction: $50,330
• E-911 fund: $1,552,800
• American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds: $2,838,740.07
• Opioid settlement fund: $25,281.80
The court also voted to pass the second reading of a gasoline tax of 3.5 cents per gallon. While state law does not currently allow counties to tax gasoline, Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said the county would be prepared if that ever changes. The court was required to hold a public hearing for the ordinance, but no one spoke.
“Right now, it's not legal, but should the state ever change the statutes to where we can levy it, then we would levy a 3.5-cent-per-gallon local gas tax that would be used exclusively for Calloway County roads,” Imes said.
The court voted to approve a resolution to establish an agency fund with the Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation “for the sole purpose of collecting donations to support the construction and/or operation” of a new animal shelter. The current shelter was built in 1978, and the resolution stated that the building had not undergone any major structural improvements since then. The building totals 2,793 square feet, and the resolution also stated that the space is no longer adequate for the number and types of animals it regularly houses.
In another action related to the animal shelter, the court voted to approve the appointment of Animal Control Officer Emily Cook to take on the additional responsibility of being the animal care and control director. Imes said current shelter director Darla Jackson is retiring on July 31, and Cook has been in her current position since June 2013. Imes thanked Jackson for her years of service and said he wished the county had been able to build a new shelter before she retired.
The court voted to approve an additional three months on a certificate of deposit for paving roads in the Western Shores subdivision. The county established a CD at The Murray Bank six months ago, and County Treasurer Tonya Robinson said the county would be rolling the money over into a three-month CD with an interest rate of 4.65%.
“The reason we’re doing it that way, as a matter of explanation, is that we’ll be doing some paving at Western Shores,” Imes said. “We’re doing repair work on the roads now, and this will give us some interest until the actual paving’s done and we have to pay for the paving bill.”
The court passed a resolution honoring David Ryan Graham, who died on May 22. Graham was the former chairman of the Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation and the Murray-Calloway Industrial Development Authority.
“David Graham, throughout his career at Paschall Truck Lines, was a tireless advocate for job creation and economic development in the regional and across the state serving as Chairman of the Kentucky Motor Transportation Association, Kentucky Motor Carrier Advisory Committee, and the Twin Bridges Advocacy Committee (TPAC),” the resolution read. He was also a helicopter pilot in the US Army, and the resolution said he was a valued member of the community on numerous boards and commissions. Imes said he had known Graham since they were children, and he had a huge impact on industry in the area and worked closely with EDC President Mark Manning on recruiting industry to Calloway County.
In other business:
• The court voted to adopt new county magistrate district boundaries recommended by the Reapportionment Committee. County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said the option presented to the court would not affect any congressional district lines or school districts.
• The court heard the first reading of an ordinance to update the county’s code of ethics, as well as to repeal the code previously adopted in 1999. County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger thanked District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister for his work studying the current ordinance and suggesting changes.
• The court voted to authorize Imes to sign a deed for a plot of land in Hazel. Imes said the Hazel Community Center trustees gifted the building to the county in 1978, and Rister recently discovered in the courthouse archives that about an acre of adjoining property technically belongs to the county. Imes said the City of Hazel will put together a deed to transfer the remaining land to the county.
• The agenda included a vote on a new administrative code for county operations, but District 3 Magistrate Don Cherry requested to delay the vote for another month until he could have all his questions about the code answered. Ernstberger said a vote would not be required to continue following the current code until a new one is adopted.
• The court voted to pass a resolution authorizing Imes to sign any documents needed to adopt the Kentucky Employee Health Insurance Plan (KEHP) for county employees.
• Dannie Harrison was appointed to the Fire District Board for a four-year term expiring June 30, 2027.
• Jordan Smith was appointed to the 911 Appeals Board, for a three-year term expiring June 30, 2026.
• Pamela Guy was appointed to fill the remainder the term on the County Tourism Commission after Kristen Taylor resigned. The term ends Sept. 16, 2024.
• The court voted to declare 19 lots in Western Shores as surplus.
