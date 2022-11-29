MURRAY – Calloway County’s new mass emergency alert notification is up and running, so residents are urged to sign up online to receive alerts on their phone.
The county had previously used the CodeRED telephone-based mass notification system, but Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen proposed in September that the fiscal court switch to Hyper-Reach. The new service is free of charge to the public, and Steen said those previously signed up CodeRED will need to enroll with the new system either by calling or texting “Alert” to 270-767-6464 or by going to the website http://hyper-reach.com/kycallowaysignup.html.
Steen said Hyper-Reach is a state-of-the-art mass emergency notification system designed specifically for public safety and will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, text and email messages. There is even TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired, he said. The system sends thousands of messages to geographically targeted households in seconds and can simultaneously deliver them to an even broader audience via social media, as well as sending broadcast messages to smartphones in an affected area by providing access to FEMA’s Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system, Steen said.
“Our goal is to provide timely warnings to the citizens of Murray and Calloway County as effectively and cost-efficiently as possible,” Steen said. “We reviewed major vendors for emergency notification service, and Hyper-Reach gave us everything we needed at a competitive value. We are pleased with the enhanced capabilities that Hyper-Reach provides.”
The county plans to use the service primarily for alerts about weather and environmental hazards, criminal activity and missing persons, Steen said. While anyone using the county’s mass notification system for the first time or those who were signed up for CodeRED will need to enroll for cellphones or email alerts, he said landline phones are automatically enrolled for community alerts. Residents can also receive emergency alerts via their Alexa-enabled smart speakers simply by saying “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach” and following the Alexa-provided instructions. With more than 50 million U.S. households using Alexa devices, there are hundreds of county residents with Alexa units, Steen said.
Steen said a big advantage to the Hyper-Reach system is its versatility. The county had to pay extra in the past to alert citizens to information that was important but not considered an emergency by CodeRED. The new system does not have that limitation, Steen said.
“With this system, we’ll be able to put out specific things that the National Weather Service won't put out, such as a boil water order or perhaps water over the road if we've got a road closing or something like that,” Steen said. “We’ll be able to put out more specific information for a more finite area than we could with CodeRED.”
The availability of the Hyper-Reach system comes as the region approaches the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornado that caused catastrophic damage to Mayfield and Dawson Springs, which may remind residents of the high value of receiving emergency information as quickly as possible and from multiple sources. Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service's Paducah office, said that while Tuesday’s weather doesn’t appear to pose a dangerous threat, that could always change and people must be prepared.
“Western Kentucky is in a slight risk, which is a lot less of a threat than at points south of here,” Holland said. “West Tennessee and Mississippi are under an enhanced risk and even a moderate risk for a small area. We are still in a threat zone, so people need to be aware of that. We're still at a slight risk, which means that severe thunderstorms are still possible here in Kentucky, but the widespread activity and the significant tornadoes and storms should stay to our south.
“We will have thunderstorms develop on the radar (Tuesday) afternoon, probably any time after 2 o'clock. We'll have some storms at about the time the kids are getting out of school until the time people get off work, so in the 2 to 6 o'clock timeframe. Those storms will be scattered, so not everybody will see those, but the people that do see those do stand a chance of getting very heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds and even some large hail. One or two of those could produce a spin-up tornado, but it does not look like a big tornado outbreak for Kentucky.”
Steen added that while it might not be needed Tuesday night, Calloway County residents should be aware that the new emergency shelter on Murray State University’s campus is now an available option for seeking safety. It is located at 333 North 14th St., the site of Racer Arena and the Cutchin Fieldhouse.
“I’ve had some people express concerns about the possible severe weather coming in on Tuesday night,” Steen said. “We're monitoring the situation, as all emergency services are, and they're very aware of it. They know what happened a year ago, and, if necessary, the severe storm shelter at the old Cutchin Fieldhouse/Racer Arena will be staffed, so people can go there and seek shelter. If necessary, that will be manned by members of the Community Emergency Response Team, and they're also ham radio operators (in case communications are lost). So we're looking at that, and if people didn't have time to sign up for Hyper-Reach, the vast majority of cell phones will receive notification of a problem from the National Weather Service. If you have a cell phone, leave it on and keep it charged.”
Steen said the Cutchin Fieldhouse has withstood winds up to 100 mph in the past. Seeking shelter there is especially recommended if you live in a mobile home or other structure without strong construction.
While the threat of tornadoes at this time of year is low, last year obviously proved that it can happen, so Holland said everyone should have a plan in place in case severe weather does occur. He advised making sure you have fresh batteries in your weather radio and to put on tennis shoes before taking shelter so your feet are protected if your house is damaged and you have to walk through nails, glass and other sharp objects. You should also have a helmet or some way to protect your head, he said. People also need to make sure they can access a first aid kit, several days supply of medication, bottled water and nonperishable foods in case, he said.
