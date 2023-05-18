MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court on Wednesday heard the first reading of the 2023-24 budget and voted to approve an agreement with a property owner to take possession of additional land on U.S. 641 North.

The court does not vote on the first reading of ordinances, but magistrates are expected to vote on the second reading of the annual budget ordinance at the scheduled June 21 meeting. The proposed total general fund is $21,525,231.51, and District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister said he is happy to report that the budget includes raises for county employees.