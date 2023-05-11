MURRAY – A new payment system overseen by the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) is allowing citizens to pay court fees and fines in cash without having to appear in person.

The AOC announced that, as of April 1, it was expanding ePay, the Judicial Branch’s online payment service, which will allow people to pay cash at select retail registers statewide. Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery said she hasn’t observed many people taking advantage of the new payment method, and she thinks that is because there is not much awareness of it yet. She said she is trying to spread the word because she thinks it will make a positive difference in many people’s lives.