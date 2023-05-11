MURRAY – A new payment system overseen by the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) is allowing citizens to pay court fees and fines in cash without having to appear in person.
The AOC announced that, as of April 1, it was expanding ePay, the Judicial Branch’s online payment service, which will allow people to pay cash at select retail registers statewide. Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery said she hasn’t observed many people taking advantage of the new payment method, and she thinks that is because there is not much awareness of it yet. She said she is trying to spread the word because she thinks it will make a positive difference in many people’s lives.
“There are people who don’t have debit or credit cards, and they’re at work the same time we’re at work, and they need to pay fines and costs,” Avery said. “There's no way to do that online if you're paying cash, so the Administrative Office of the Courts has worked with us to get a kiosk program going. The larger cities will have a kiosk machine, maybe in their lobby somewhere. We won't get one because we're not big enough and we don't have a secure space to put one, but there are multiple providers in our county that work with the company that is doing our kiosk. All a person has to do is go online and get a barcode for their case number, go to one of the merchants that participates in this program, ship their stuff out and say, ‘I want to pay this.’ They’ll hold out the bar code, and then they pay cash and it deposits into my bank account and they get credit for the payment.
According to a news release, the ePay expansion was actually piloted in Calloway County, as well as Fayette, Fleming and Nelson counties. People can find a simple guide on paying cash via ePay at kycourts.gov/Documents/ePayCashGuide.pdf. Courts will accept full and partial cash payments. To view the list of retailers and register to use the service, visit cashpaytoday.com. The site shows 12 participating retailers in Calloway County, including all Dollar General stores, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy.
“I think it’s a win-win for our citizens that are in that situation,” Avery said. “I remember talking with one person who said, ‘I had to take off half a day of work to come in and pay my speeding ticket’ because they needed to pay in cash, and the only way they could pay in cash was to come into my office physically and say, ‘Here's my cash.’ So I'm hoping this will be a help to some of the citizens of Calloway County that we're offering this payment plan.”
“We’re always working on ways to make it easier for people to handle court business and this change should be helpful for many,” AOC Director Laurie K. Givens said in the news release. “The additional payment option removes barriers that can add stress to an already stressful situation for people trying to pay court costs and other amounts due. The expansion will also meet the needs of our unbanked population.”
The ePay expansion is one of four technology projects the 2021 Kentucky General Assembly approved to fund for the courts, the AOC said in the release.
“The legislature appropriated $14.7 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan to upgrade Kentucky’s court technology,” the release said. “This funding is significant for both the amount and the timing, as it coincides with the court system’s move to an electronic court record and years-long effort to improve access to justice by leveraging technology.”
