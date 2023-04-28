NILES, Ill. – (TNS) A cow on the loose was seen running through an Illinois neighborhood after it escaped from students during their “senior prank,” police said.

Officers were called to an area near Northridge Preparatory School at about 3 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, “on a report of suspicious objects in the area,” according to a news release from the Niles Police Department.

Tags

Recommended for you