MURRAY – With COVID-19 relief packages and tax credits mostly in the rearview mirror, taxpayers can expect their filing this year will revert to a simpler, pre-pandemic process.
Nathan Crafton, a Certified Public Account with Pierce Keller & Associates, said not much has changed since last year, but since the federal government did not send any stimulus checks and has phased out most COVID-related credits and programs, filing taxes this year should be a bit easier and less complicated than it was in 2021 and 2022.
“The expanded child credits all go back to $2,000 per child, and nothing was pre-funded like it was in 2021; obviously, there’s no stimulus that’s going to impact 2022,” Crafton said. “The above-the-line charitable deduction that came with all the COVID relief packages is going to go away, so that $300 per person that people have seen for the last couple years is going away. Largely, what most people are going to see is that we just go back to what we had pre-COVID.”
While the expanded child tax credit was helpful to families, Crafton said figuring out how those should factor into clients’ tax returns was especially challenging for CPAs, especially in situations where parents do not live together and have joint custody of their children.
“From a tax perspective, (it was difficult) in situations where the child goes back and forth trying to reconcile whose kid was claimed on which parent’s tax return the prior year and how much people received,” Crafton said. “If they didn’t bring that convenient (IRS) letter to me, it was very complicated to try to call every client and ask, ‘Did you get $250?’ ‘No, I didn’t get it.’ ‘Well, the IRS says you did get it’ – so now we’ve got to play ‘find the money.’ Between the pre-funded child credits last year and the stimulus the last couple of years, I am looking forward to this tax season and not having so many client-dependent questions (about) how much they got during the year that I don’t see (on their W-2 and other documents).”
Although parents likely missed the child tax credit in 2022, the upside is that with less complicated tax filings, Crafton said most taxpayers should be able to file faster and get their refunds from the IRS sooner this year.
“For most of our regular 1040 customers, I’m hoping things are a little quicker this year since there’s fewer questions we’ll have to ask,” Crafton said, “… There are a few additional questions we’ll have to ask when people come in and drop off their stuff, but they’re going to pertain to far fewer people than the stimulus and the child tax credit, which was pretty much everybody. I’m expecting this year to be much more consistent than the last couple of years.”
One of the more notable changes this year is that the tax brackets have been adjusted slightly upward because of inflation, Crafton said. At the same time, the tax rates themselves have not changed, he said.
“The rates didn’t change, but the brackets did tip up a little bit with some inflationary (considerations),” Crafton said. “So the amount (of taxable income) for certain brackets did increase, which is going to be good for most people. … Basically, the way the tax structure has worked in that capacity is that they’re trying to keep the taxes tied to the value of what your dollar represents for your household. So as your dollar has become a little less valued, you’ll theoretically play a little less taxes on that diminished dollar value.
“So many things in the IRS are now structured to basically just keep up with that cost of inflation. As the cost of goods go up, the value of the dollar goes down, but theoretically, the tax code for most things tries to keep up with those changes. (For example) if your salary goes from $30,000 this year to $60,000 next year because of the cost of living, your tax bill – in a perfect world – shouldn’t double.”
Although it won’t affect 2022 tax returns, Crafton noted that the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress in August includes some energy efficient property credits for home improvements, so homeowners should keep that in mind as they plan projects in the coming months.
“There used to be a $500 lifetime (tax credit) limit on most improvements, meaning if you took $500 this year, you were done forever,” Crafton said. “They have replaced that $500 lifetime cap with a $1,200 annual cap. That means that if you want to continuously ‘green out’ your house and continuously improve your house, you can potentially get up to $1,200 per year for those improvements. (That applies to) exterior doors, exterior windows, HVACs, water pumps and all those kinds of things. They’re all a little different, so before anybody takes my advice and splurges on some of these things, just make sure that you know what your credit is going to be in that capacity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.