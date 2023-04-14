(TNS) “Woke bureaucrats” are descending on Kentucky public schools and forcing children to learn Critical Race Theory and constantly use their pronouns – at least, that’s what the latest commercial promoting Kelly Craft’s GOP campaign for governor depicts.

In the hours after its release, the ad caught flak from opponents on the right and left, as well as some in public schools who say it grossly misrepresented what goes on in K-12 education.

