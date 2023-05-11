MURRAY – A Murray man faces multiple charges for drug and traffic offenses after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded reports of a reckless driver and a vehicle in a ditch.
According to CCSO, numerous calls were received at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday of a reckless driver in the 7000 block of KY 94 West. The vehicle was found disabled in the ditch. CCSO said the driver, Eric Saxton, 20, of Murray, appeared to be intoxicated. A search of the vehicle found numerous empty alcohol beverage containers and methamphetamine.
Saxton was cited to court on charges of failure to produce an insurance card, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Jewels facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
