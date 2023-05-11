MURRAY – A Murray man faces multiple charges for drug and traffic offenses after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded reports of a reckless driver and a vehicle in a ditch.

According to CCSO, numerous calls were received at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday of a reckless driver in the 7000 block of KY 94 West. The vehicle was found disabled in the ditch. CCSO said the driver, Eric Saxton, 20, of Murray, appeared to be intoxicated. A search of the vehicle found numerous empty alcohol beverage containers and methamphetamine.