MURRAY – The gospel-flavored musical “Crowns” will kick off the 2023 season at Playhouse in the Park starting Friday.

“‘Crowns’ is a celebration of the African-American experience and how hats have become the centerpiece of the lives of the strong African-American women in our society for years,” the Playhouse in the Park website says. The show tells the story of Yolanda, a Brooklyn teenager who is sent down South to live with her grandmother after her brother is killed. According to the website for Michael Cunningham Photography, www.mcphotog.com, “Crowns” is based on a book Cunningham wrote with Craig Marberry that features numerous photos with older black women wearing their church hats alongside stories about them.