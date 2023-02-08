MURRAY – The gospel-flavored musical “Crowns” will kick off the 2023 season at Playhouse in the Park starting Friday.
“‘Crowns’ is a celebration of the African-American experience and how hats have become the centerpiece of the lives of the strong African-American women in our society for years,” the Playhouse in the Park website says. The show tells the story of Yolanda, a Brooklyn teenager who is sent down South to live with her grandmother after her brother is killed. According to the website for Michael Cunningham Photography, www.mcphotog.com, “Crowns” is based on a book Cunningham wrote with Craig Marberry that features numerous photos with older black women wearing their church hats alongside stories about them.
The musical was previously produced at Playhouse in February 2011 as a special show with help from a grant from the Kentucky Foundation for Women, but is now the first show of the regular season. The performances are once again timed to coincide with Black History Month and also once again directed by Stephen Keene, who plays the preacher in the show.
“It’s completely different cast, and some of my ideas as far as the set for the show and other things we're doing are completely different from the first time,” Keene said. “It’s been a neat process (directing it a second time), but I’m still thinking about how the show itself relates to so many of the women in my life and in my family. I think the characters (also remind the actors) of the people in their lives.”
Keene said one of the enjoyable aspects of the show is seeing the many distinct functions the fancy “crowns” serve in the characters’ daily lives and how their importance differs depending on the generation.
“Crowns are seen in various different ways,” Keene said. “Some women use them as a way to flirt with men. Crowns are often worn in church, which is something that I'm very familiar with because my mom was a minister for 60-plus years and I grew up seeing her always wearing a hat any time she would go to church. Also, at various moments in our lives – like weddings, funerals, baptisms – hats are very significant in the African American community.
“It’s also interesting to see how that's changed over the years, because my mom is still that way today. She wears a hat any time she goes to an event, but not all women do that now. So seeing how that has changed somewhat in the culture and then also seeing how some women still see that as a big part of our culture is very interesting.”
In addition to the story and relatable characters, Keene said audiences will also be drawn in by the infectiously joyous music featured throughout.
“I think anybody can relate to the show and (will enjoy) learning things about the culture,” Keene said. “It’s a musical, so there are opportunities for the audience to sing along and have a good time, being able to laugh and cry and experience the lives of the characters in the show.”
Because of last week’s icy weather, the opening of “Crowns” had to be delayed, and it will run for one weekend only. Showtime are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday. For tickets, visit www.playhousemurray.org or call 270-759-1752.
