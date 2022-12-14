MURRAY – United Benevolent Services (CUBS) held its annual Holiday Lunch on Dec. 8 at the CFSB Community Room. The lunch was catered by the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels program.

CUBS brings together nonprofit agencies in Calloway County to share information and provide updates on services offered. The program for this year’s luncheon was reports provided by representatives of 17 nonprofits. Each agency shared services they provide and support and upcoming events.