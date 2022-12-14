MURRAY – United Benevolent Services (CUBS) held its annual Holiday Lunch on Dec. 8 at the CFSB Community Room. The lunch was catered by the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels program.
CUBS brings together nonprofit agencies in Calloway County to share information and provide updates on services offered. The program for this year’s luncheon was reports provided by representatives of 17 nonprofits. Each agency shared services they provide and support and upcoming events.
Represented were Soup for the Soul which now feeds about 80 each weeknight with some dining inside after opening again since COVID and other still doing take-out. Not only does the agency feed anyone who wishes to come and dine, they also provide a summer feeding program for children.
HOPE Calloway reported they focused this year on outreach. President Jennifer Riley shared they are providing resources every Monday evening at First United Methodist Church and there are also showers available for those in need.
Michelle Hansen told of the Laker and Tiger Christmas distributions through the Family Resource Centers and in partnership with Towing for Toys, which will take place the week of Dec. 12. She reported the donations were less than last year, but they have more children this year - 380 from Murray and 950 from Calloway. They are still accepting donations.
Tonia Casey of Need Line shared they are preparing to put together the Christmas boxes and also reported that Need Line has partnered with Murray-Calloway County Hospital to help those who need to submit paperwork for health expenses.
Also reporting were the Center for Accessible Living, the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce, Lotus, the Murray Woman’s Club, CASA by the Lakes, the Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation and Head Start.
Myra Vasquez reported on the Nutrition Education Program which she provides at no charge for low income youth and senior citizens. It was also reported that a new community center, Three Oaks in Almo, has opened and has offered art lessons for seniors and is currently providing English lessons for Spanish-speakers.
The Nonprofit Leadership Studies at Murray State University informed those present of services they can provide for nonprofits in the community. United Way reported how they had redefined the agency this year and $36,200 was distributed to local nonprofits this past year. They also provided rental assistance and partners with the Calloway County Collective to help support their efforts. They also have 800 children enrolled in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
The Longterm Recovery Centers, Neartown and Hertown, along with Serenity Recovery, were explained by Holly Cherry. Currently, they are working to open a 16-bed facility for women in Calloway and Marshall County. They plan to hold a fundraiser in February for this facility. The West Kentucky Workforce Board informed attendees about the job training they offer.
Nathan Carter reported on the 2023 meeting calendar and events they have planned for each month. They are offering CUBS Connect next year which will focus on family services, health and wellness, diversity, equity and inclusion, arts and education and essential needs such as housing and food. These will be lunch meetings that are open to all nonprofits where information can be shared and a way to come together with ideas and share problems. CUBS holds quarterly meetings each year, along with other special interest group meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.