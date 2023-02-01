Culver’s of Murray wins 2022 Culver’s Crew Challenge

Culver’s of Murray owners Jim and Kris Foster are pictured with their team in December as they celebrate being finalists in the 2022 Culver’s Crew Challenge. This was during a visit from the company’s founder, Craig Culver, and other corporate executives as the franchise was announced to be in the top five. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Murray restaurant had won the contest, coming out at the top of more than 900 Culver’s locations in 26 states. 

 HAWKINS TEAGUE/ Ledger & Times

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – Culver’s of Murray is the winner of the 2022 Culver’s Crew Challenge contest, the restaurant chain announced Tuesday.

As part of the contest, Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach, and team member training and development. This is the first time in the award’s history that a restaurant has won the National Championship for a second time. Culver’s of Murray was National Champion in 2019.