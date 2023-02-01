PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – Culver’s of Murray is the winner of the 2022 Culver’s Crew Challenge contest, the restaurant chain announced Tuesday.
As part of the contest, Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach, and team member training and development. This is the first time in the award’s history that a restaurant has won the National Championship for a second time. Culver’s of Murray was National Champion in 2019.
The award was presented to owner-operators Jim and Kris Foster and members of their team at the Culver’s national convention last week in Denver, Colorado. The grand prize of $50,000 will be shared among the restaurant’s team members.
“It has been an honor and a pleasure to be part of this competition with other great Culver’s teams,” Jim Foster said. “It truly inspired our team to keep striving for this award. I couldn’t be more proud of their efforts.”
This competition included over 880 restaurants which were open as of Jan. 1, 2022. During the competition, restaurant and team member performance were evaluated in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach and team member training and development.
“This is a competition to strive for excellence in the things we do very well every day and Jim, Kris and their team are masters of it,” said Culver’s Vice President of Operations Dale Ballweg. “The best part of this competition is that our guests are on the receiving end of an awesome Culver’s experience.”
The Culver’s chain has been in operation for more than 38 years. The company said in a news release that the ever-expanding franchise system now numbers 900 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states.
