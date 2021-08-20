MURRAY – The annual survey of tourism spending in Kentucky was released Thursday, Aug. 12, showing the impact of tourism in 2020. All nine of the state's tourism regions numbers were included, showing resiliency in a rather troubling year for the industry as a whole. Of the nine regions in Kentucky, the Western Waterlands region which encompasses Calloway County had the fourth largest impact compared to the other nine regions statewide.
According to the Kentucky Department of Travel and Tourism's annual economic impact study, conducted by Tourism Economics, Calloway County had the fourth largest economic impact out of the 15 counties in the Western Waterlands region. That impact includes $62 million in total spending, supporting 588 jobs within the tourism and hospitality industry, and generating $4.4 million in state and local taxes.
Erin Carrico, executive director of the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau, says that she was very interested to see these numbers and how tourism not only impacted the state of Kentucky, but more for how it impacted Calloway County.
"The economic strength of a community is reflected in the growth of its tourism efforts. The struggles we faced last year within our industry were tough, however these numbers showed the resiliency of our efforts within our own county and region. These numbers prove, that despite the pandemic, Murray provided a safe traveling destination during a time of tremendous struggle," said Carrico.
Statewide, the tourism and travel industry contributed $8.9 billion to Kentucky's economy in 2020, while visitor spending supported 53,715 jobs. Within the Western Waterlands region, 73% of overnight visitors repeatedly traveled to the area, leaving 63% of our overnight travelers being very satisfied with their experience in our region.
The study was produced for the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet by Tourism Economics. More details about the tourism economic impact study are available at www.kentuckytourism.com/industry.
