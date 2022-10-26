D.A.R.E. program makes return to county schools

MURRAY – After a long hiatus, the D.A.R.E. program is being taught again in the Calloway County School District.
D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) focuses on teaching children about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse and giving them tools to deal with peer pressure of all kinds. Deputy Marian Cosgrove with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is the school resource officer (SRO) for East Calloway Elementary, and she said she started teaching the program at Southwest Elementary last week. She will begin teaching two fifth-grade classes at East starting next Monday and Wednesday, and she said North Elementary plans to implement the program after Christmas break.
Cosgrove previously worked for the Owensboro Police Department and most recently worked for the Murray Police Department for six years before taking her current position at CCSO. She said she wasn’t sure how long it has been since D.A.R.E. was taught in Calloway County Schools, but the curriculum has been updated since that time. D.A.R.E. was originally created in 1983 and was previously focused more on simply saying no to drugs, but the new curriculum is a bit more nuanced.
“This campaign now is ‘Keepin’ It Real,’” Cosgrove said. “That is the title of the actual curriculum itself, which changed in 2009. … This one is more about kids interacting with things in their life. We do talk about tobacco use, alcohol and illicit drugs as things that they don’t want to get into. We are teaching it to the fifth grade level just before they go into middle school. They’re going be around older kids and (other influences) next year, so we want to plant those seeds now.
“It does educate them not to do those things, but really, it’s more about proper decision-making. We use the D.A.R.E. decision-making model and use scenarios to base how they would get to the healthy decision, rather than just succumbing to peer pressure. A lot of the lessons have to do with peer pressure, bullying, risk and consequence, health choices, confident communication, health networks and (identifying) trusted adults they can go to.”
While the D.A.R.E. acronym still stands for the same thing it always did, the letters are also used to help kids remember the decision-making skills they are taught.
“In the ‘Keepin’ It Real’ book they get … you’re ‘Defining’ the problem; you’re ‘Assessing’ what your choices are; you ‘Respond’ by comparing the facts to the choices, and then you ‘Evaluate’ your decision after the fact,” Cosgrove said.
Cosgrove said the D.A.R.E. instructor course she took at Kentucky State Police’s Trooper Island was two weeks long and involved going into actual elementary schools to get used to teaching the lessons and managing the classroom. Now that she has a couple of weeks under her belt teaching the program, she said the small group setting she has been using for instruction has been beneficial in getting the kids to relax during class discussions and be open about different situations they have faced or observed.
This week is Red Ribbon Week, which Cosgrove said originally started as a response to a fallen Drug Enforcement Administration agent long before red ribbons were commonly used to memorialize people or show support for a cause. It then grew into a general anti-drug campaign for schoolchildren. Although the idea of saying no to drugs might mean something different to fifth-graders than it does to older kids and teens, she said helping kids cope with peer pressure and their emotions at a young age encourages them to make healthier choices later in life. She cited the recovery-related work of Dr. Gabor Maté, who says people typically start using drugs or alcohol if they experience trauma at an earlier age and felt “alone with their hurt.”
“Trauma can come in a lot of forms, so (we’re trying) to break that (pattern), which is really one of the reasons I’m here,” Cosgrove said. “I’m here for the school safety, first and foremost, but the next thing that I’m here for is to instill to (students) that they don’t have to be alone with their hurt, which eventually sometimes leads to addiction. People are traumatized and they sometimes cover up those emotions of trauma by using alcohol and drugs to the point where they can’t function in life. So if we can stop that here at this level … they’re less likely to be alone with the hurt later on and have unhealthy coping mechanisms.”
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that as of last week, SROs are now stationed at each of the Calloway elementary schools, the middle school and the high school, and he is glad this has facilitated the return of D.A.R.E.
“I’m really pleased with the fact that we’ve got school resource officers in all the elementary schools and that she can take the time to teach there in our elementary schools,” he said.
Calloway County Deputy Superintendent/Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel is the district’s designated school safety officer, and he said D.A.R.E. works well with CCSD’s safety mission.
“At the school system, we’re excited to be able to offer that to our fifth-graders and work in conjunction with the sheriff’s office and Deputy Cosgrove as our D.A.R.E. officer,” he said. “We’re excited to have that proactive approach back in our schools.”
Cosgrove added that D.A.R.E. uses donations to help fund materials like workbooks, T-shirts, pencil sharpeners, pencils, bags and similar items. She said any community member who wants to contribute can let someone at CCSO know by calling the office at 270-753-3151.
