D.A.R.E. program makes return to county schools

Deputy Marian Cosgrove with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office is seen teaching the D.A.R.E. program to fifth-graders earlier this week at Southwest Calloway Elementary. After years of absence, the program will be taught at all three county elementary schools before the current school year is over.

 Photo by Ryan Marchetti / Calloway County School District

MURRAY – After a long hiatus, the D.A.R.E. program is being taught again in the Calloway County School District.

D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) focuses on teaching children about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse and giving them tools to deal with peer pressure of all kinds. Deputy Marian Cosgrove with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is the school resource officer (SRO) for East Calloway Elementary, and she said she started teaching the program at Southwest Elementary last week. She will begin teaching two fifth-grade classes at East starting next Monday and Wednesday, and she said North Elementary plans to implement the program after Christmas break.