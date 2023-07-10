WASHINGTON, D.C – (TNS) Police have released suspect photos in the fatal shooting of a Kentucky teacher on a Washington, D.C., university campus and his family reported that he was robbed at gunpoint.
Washington, D.C. police also offered a $25,000 reward in the case.
Maxwell Emerson, 25, a social studies teacher and wrestling coach at Oldham County High School, was in Washington for professional development training when the fatal shooting occurred July 5 at Catholic University.
Washington, D.C., police initially said they thought Emerson and the suspect knew each other because they were walking together.
But Emerson’s family told The Washington Post and Louisville’s WAVE News that he knew no one in Washington and that he had texted his mother, who was traveling with him, that he was robbed at gunpoint and needed help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.