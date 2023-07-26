Find an advisor with the heart of a teacher
Dear Dave,
I’m a widow, and I retired recently. My husband took care of most of our finances. We never had any debt, but after my husband died and I started learning a little bit more about how money works, I’m concerned too much of it may be invested in CDs. The total nest egg is a little over $1.5 million, with $300,000 of that in CDs. There’s also a $317,000 annuity, a 403(b) and around $900,000 in IRA mutual funds. I want to learn even more about financial matters, so how do you think I should handle things going forward?
Naomi
Dear Naomi,
Well, the CDs (Certificates of Deposit) give you stability, if nothing else. They’re generally considered a safe, low-risk investment, but they don’t really give you the best bang for your bucks. If you’ve had good luck with a variable annuity, that’s fine, too. It sounds like you’ve also been very fortunate with your mutual fund investing. So, with all this money in different areas, you’re definitely diversified.
In my mind, it’s just a matter now of wrapping your arms around it all and developing a deeper understanding of things going forward. I’d urge you to find an investment professional in your area with the heart of a teacher. I’m talking about someone who wants to help people, and is interested in more than just making money off fees or commissions.
It sounds like you understand the value of learning about this stuff, and I’m really impressed by that. It’s a smart and necessary thing. From here on out, every time you see an investment person—whoever it may be—your goal should be to leave the room smarter, and with more financial understanding, than you had before.
Naomi, I’m truly sorry about your husband. But you two did an amazing job with your finances over the years. You’re worth well over $1.5 million, and you have no debt. So, you’re basically set for life.
Be wise, and be careful, Naomi. God bless you.
— Dave,
Love them enough to teach them well
Dear Dave,
My husband and I are having arguments about money where our children are concerned. They are both 16, and I think they should have part-time jobs and be learning the value of work. He feels they’re only young once and wants them to enjoy being teenagers. He also gives them money anytime they ask. I want our kids to have fun growing up, too, but this is beginning to cause tension in our relationship. I’d love your advice.
Kaytee
Dear Kaytee,
I understand your concern. I’m sure your husband has a good heart, but by doing this he’s acting like a friend instead of a parent. In the process, he’s allowing them to be nothing but takers and consumers. He’s setting them both up for lifetimes of helplessness and ridiculous expectations without realizing it.
But yes, kids should absolutely learn to work, make money and manage it wisely from an early age. My wife and I gave nice gifts to our kids from time to time, but they also worked and made money for themselves. And the nicer gifts we gave them were for special occasions. Even then we didn’t go crazy with things.
Still, the biggest problem you and your husband are experiencing is a communication breakdown. Your husband should stop being so impulsive, and grow a backbone where the kids are concerned. You’ve recognized this—and you’re right about it—so it’s up to you to take the first step in finding a solution.
Try sitting down with him, just the two of you, and sincerely explaining your feelings. Let him know you love him and how generous he is. But let him know, too, you’re worried this is having a negative impact on your children and why. Talk it out, openly and honestly, and try to agree on some changes together. There’s a middle ground here, but it’s going to take some time and effort from both of you to reach it.
Most of all, it means you two will have to communicate with each other like mature, caring adults, and pull together for the sake of your kids. It might be difficult at first, but it’ll be worth it in the long run. For you and them.
Thanks, Kaytee!
— Dave
Dave Ramsey is an eight-time national bestselling author, personal finance expert and host of The Ramsey Show. He has appeared on Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, Today, Fox News, CNN, Fox Business and many more. Since 1992, Dave has helped people take control of their money, build wealth and enhance their lives. He also serves as CEO for the company Ramsey Solutions.
