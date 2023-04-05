Dawson receives 2023 WKCTC Distinguished Faculty award

Kandi Dawson, MES third-grade teacher, accepts her trophy from WKCTC President Anton Reed after being named the 2023 WKCTC Distinguished Faculty recipient Pre-K through 5th grade.

 Photo provided

MURRAY - Murray Elementary School third-grade teacher Kandi Dawson wasn’t expecting to give a speech, but she jumped right in when she was named a winner in the Sixth Annual Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program (REASP) at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah.

“I've had this job for 30 years,” said Dawson. “It’s something I’ve had on my heart for longer than that, and I try to convey that to my students every day. They have the power to make their dreams come true if they try hard enough, no matter what their circumstances are at home, they can overcome them, and they can achieve their dreams.”