Dawson receives 2023 WKCTC Distinguished Faculty award

MURRAY - Murray Elementary School third-grade teacher Kandi Dawson wasn’t expecting to give a speech, but she jumped right in when she was named a winner in the Sixth Annual Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program (REASP) at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah.
“I've had this job for 30 years,” said Dawson. “It’s something I’ve had on my heart for longer than that, and I try to convey that to my students every day. They have the power to make their dreams come true if they try hard enough, no matter what their circumstances are at home, they can overcome them, and they can achieve their dreams.”
Dawson was one of 40 faculty in the Distinguished Faculty (Pre-Kindergarten through 5th grade) category who were nominated and completed the application process. More than 400 fellow educators, family, friends and students were on hand to cheer for and recognize the 2023 REASP nominees in WKCTC's Clemens Fine Arts Center on March 30. Faculty, administrators and staff from throughout the Jackson Purchase and southern Illinois area were nominated for awards in five categories: distinguished faculty for grades pre-kindergarten through fifth, distinguished faculty for grades sixth through 12th, distinguished administrators, and the Cornelia Reece Unsung Hero Support Staff and Administrative Staff Awards, named for the wife of WKCTC President Anton Reece.
The awards and scholarship program was established in August 2017 by Dr. Reece to recognize pre-kindergarten through high school educators, administrators and staff members who work tirelessly each day on behalf of students, parents and the community in WKCTC's service region which includes Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall, McCracken, Livingston and Lyon counties in Kentucky, and Alexander, Hardin, Massac, Pope and Pulaski counties in Illinois.
More than 220 faculty, staff, and administrators received 279 nominations from students, parents, community members and fellow colleagues. Each nominee was then asked to submit an application. More than 125 applications were submitted and reviewed by a selection committee made up of educators, business and community leaders who selected two finalists and a winner in each of the four categories.
In conjunction with the awards program, a scholarship for WKCTC students interested in K-12 teaching or educational support majors has been established to encourage and assist the region's future educators.
Winners and finalists were:
•Distinguished Faculty Award (PreK-5th grade)
Winner: Kandi Dawson, Murray Elementary School; finalists: Stephanie Wheeler, Sedalia Elementary School and Jill Dobson, Heath Elementary School.
• Distinguished Faculty Award (6th – 12th grades)
Winner: Kara Dowdy, Mayfield High School; finalists: Amanda LeClere, Hickman County High School and Ashley Fritsche, Calloway County High School.
• Distinguished Administrator Award
Winner: Miranda Reed, Lyon County School; finalists: Jodi Butler, Calloway County Middle School and Sarah Townsend, Fulton Independent Schools.
• Cornelia Reece Unsung Hero Administrative Staff Award
Winner: Natalie Crawford, Mayfield Youth Service Center coordinator; finalists: Kara Connell, Lone Oak Middle School counselor and Tasha Seig, Paducah Public Schools school psychologist.
• Cornelia Reece Unsung Hero Support Staff Award
Winner: Kari Garner, Livingston Central High; finalists: Mindy Varel, Hendron Lone Oak School and Katherine Tilley, Lone Oak Intermediate School.
WKCTC President Reece gave special recognition to veteran educator Melinda D. Smith, Caldwell County Middle School seventh-grade science teacher, who was nasmed the 2022-2023 Challenger Learning Center at Paducah Outstanding Educator.
Other individuals from Murray Independent Schools receiving nominations were Sarah Hultman, Murray High School; Beth Stribling, Murray Middle School; Natalie Wilson, Murray Middle School; and Timothy Zeiss, MISD band director.
