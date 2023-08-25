DAWSON SPRINGS – (KT) Kentucky State Police (KSP) in conjunction with Hopkins County Humane Society have wrapped up an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty, leading to charges against a Dawson Springs woman.
After nearly a month-long investigation, the Hopkins County Humane Society found that numerous Alaskan Malamutes were being sold unvaccinated and living in deplorable conditions.
The KSP says their preliminary investigation revealed that Nina Holm, 58, of Dawson Springs, was in possession of twenty-four dogs. Troopers discovered that several of them were being kept outside in a metal building under conditions of extreme heat, with little or no ventilation, no water, and had a feces-covered floor.
According to the investigation, looking Inside the home, Troopers discovered five puppies covered in feces and locked inside a small cage in the kitchen. Holm voluntarily surrendered the 24 dogs and puppies to the Hopkins County Humane Society.
Holm was charged with 24 counts of cruelty to animals in the second degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, which is punishable by a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $500 fine. Since it is a misdemeanor, any jail sentence would be served concurrently, despite the number of counts that she is facing.
She is scheduled to be arraigned on September 25, at Hopkins County District Court.
