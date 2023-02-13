MURRAY – An employee of a local daycare facility has been charged with fourth-degree assault (child abuse) for allegedly biting the arm of a child under his care.
According to a news release from the Murray Police Department, officers received a report on Monday, Jan. 30 of an alleged child abuse incident that allegedly took place at the Littles2Big Childcare Center at 1000 Whitnell Ave. in Murray. The reporting party advised that her 4-year-old child came home with a large bite mark on her right arm, and the report was turned over to the MPD Criminal Investigation Division. Through their investigation, detectives were able to obtain video of the incident showing one of the daycare workers, later identified as Elgen Casey, 32, of Murray. He was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 9, on a charge of one count of fourth-degree assault (child abuse), and he was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
The mother of the alleged victim gave her permission to the Ledger & Times to be named in this story. In a complaint warrant obtained from Calloway District Court, MPD Det. Justin Purcell wrote that the victim’s mother, Tabatha Collins, told MPD Officer Dylan Bobo on Monday, Jan. 30, that she had noticed a large bite mark on her child’s right arm after she had picked up the child on Friday, Jan. 27. Collins advised that the daycare notified her of the incident, but she was getting conflicting stories from the staff and thought the bite mark appeared too large to have come from another child, Purcell wrote in the complaint. Collins later clarified to the Ledger & Times that she had actually been informed about the incident on Thursday, Jan. 26.
“After I received the report for further investigation, I made contact with the owner of the daycare (Dr. Ruth Casey) and asked her about the incident,” Purcell wrote. “Casey advised that it was her employee/husband that had bit (the child) and showed me video of the incident on her phone but was unable to provide me a copy of the video. The video shows Elgen Casey pulling (the child) by the arm and then sitting down next to her, at which time he bites (the child). After the bite, you can see (the child) holding her arm and crying. Photos of the injury were taken by the mother and included in the case file.”
The Ledger & Times attempted to reach Ruth Casey for comment Monday, but no one answered at the number listed on the Littles2Big website. An employee did answer Monday afternoon at The Gold Standard, another facility reportedly owned by Ruth Casey on Stadium View Drive, but a message left with the employee for Ruth was not returned before deadline Monday.
In a telephone interview with the Ledger & Times, Collins said her daughter had been attending Littles2Big since August 2022. In a Facebook post from Friday, Collins said she and the child’s father, Nathan Camp, had waited to publicly say anything about the incident, but had decided to warn other local parents after Elgen Casey was arrested.
“This man made our worst fears come true,” Collins said in the post. “As a mother and father, you pray no one harms your children when you aren't present. As a mother and father, our hearts are shattered and so is our trust. We always hated putting our girls in daycare due to the fear of them being mistreated, and now we will never trust another daycare.”
Collins said that because the size of the bite mark on her daughter’s arm caused her to suspect she wasn’t getting the full story from the daycare, she called MPD. She said her daughter also told her preschool teacher, who then called Child Protective Services as required by law. After the video footage of the incident was recovered and Collins was able to view it, she said she was extremely upset at what she saw.
“I have never felt such rage and sadness in my heart until I watched the video of our sweet (child), getting bit by the man we trusted to care for our daughter,” Collins wrote in the Facebook post.
In the phone interview, Collins told the Ledger & Times she is grateful that her employer, the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, has allowed her to take a leave of absence to stay with her daughter. She said the time with her daughter over the last couple of weeks has been important because of the trauma she experienced and has continued to relive in her mind.
“Now, everything’s scary (to her),” Collins said. “There’s monsters everywhere, and she screams at night when she has to go to bed because she’s scared of her dreams. She definitely has been affected. It’s been hard on her since then.”
To report suspected child abuse or neglect involving a daycare facility, people may contact the Division of Regulated Child Care at 502-564-7962, extension 0, or your local law enforcement agency, MPD said. The department also said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you may contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.