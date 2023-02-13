Elgen Casey

Elgen Casey, 32, of Murray, has been charged with one count of fourth-degree assault (child abuse). The charge comes after an incident in which he allegedly bit a 4-year-old child.

MURRAY – An employee of a local daycare facility has been charged with fourth-degree assault (child abuse) for allegedly biting the arm of a child under his care.

According to a news release from the Murray Police Department, officers received a report on Monday, Jan. 30 of an alleged child abuse incident that allegedly took place at the Littles2Big Childcare Center at 1000 Whitnell Ave. in Murray. The reporting party advised that her 4-year-old child came home with a large bite mark on her right arm, and the report was turned over to the MPD Criminal Investigation Division. Through their investigation, detectives were able to obtain video of the incident showing one of the daycare workers, later identified as Elgen Casey, 32, of Murray. He was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 9, on a charge of one count of fourth-degree assault (child abuse), and he was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.