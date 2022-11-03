MURRAY – This Sunday at 2 a.m. marks the time when daylight saving time officially switches back to standard time. After everyone turns their clocks back an hour before they go to bed Saturday night, the sun will rise and set at earlier times.

While the Sunshine Protection Act aims to permanently adopt daylight saving time in March 2023, that bill has still not been passed and signed into law. The bill was first proposed in 2018 and was reintroduced by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) this year before it passed the Senate on March 15 by unanimous consent. Since then, though, the bill has stalled in the House. First District Congressman James Comer said he is a co-sponsor of the bill and wants to see it advance in the House soon.