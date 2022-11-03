MURRAY – This Sunday at 2 a.m. marks the time when daylight saving time officially switches back to standard time. After everyone turns their clocks back an hour before they go to bed Saturday night, the sun will rise and set at earlier times.
While the Sunshine Protection Act aims to permanently adopt daylight saving time in March 2023, that bill has still not been passed and signed into law. The bill was first proposed in 2018 and was reintroduced by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) this year before it passed the Senate on March 15 by unanimous consent. Since then, though, the bill has stalled in the House. First District Congressman James Comer said he is a co-sponsor of the bill and wants to see it advance in the House soon.
“I am a proud cosponsor of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would establish Daylight Savings Time as the permanent standard time in the United States,” Comer said in an emailed statement to the Ledger & Times. “Research shows that establishing DST as the permanent standard time will benefit American farmers, improve physical and mental well-being to lower seasonal depression, and reduce fatal car accidents. I continue to hear from constituents across the First District of Kentucky who support this bill and will work with my colleagues in the House to advance this common sense legislation as quickly as possible.”
Dr. Michael Bordieri, an associate professor of psychology at Murray State University, studies clinical psychology, and he said sleep is one of the components of his research. He said the effects switching from standard time to daylight saving time in the spring and to standard in the fall are tough to study because it involves very large datasets and trying to identify patterns of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands or millions, of people. However, the research that has been done suggests that switching the clocks twice a year has a negative effect on society as a whole, especially in the spring when people lose an hour of sleep.
“There seems to be a reasonable signal suggesting some negative outcomes in the spring, but it's important to note that they're mostly small outcomes,” Bordieri said. “There is a slight increase in the risk of a heart attack or stroke, and some studies have found a risk of motor vehicle accidents.
“The fall is a little less clear. The data generally does not support as negative of an impact in the fall, but it's mixed as well. There are some studies that suggest there might be, but it's harder to draw a conclusion. I think the message would be that while the spring shift is the most risky, the fall shift is part of it, and I think there's increasing recognition that even if the risk is relatively small, there’s growing scientific consensus that sort of shifting forward and back each year is generally not a great idea, health-wise. (The consensus is that) it does disrupt sleep patterns and that the benefits of daylight saving, whatever they might be, don't outweigh these risks.”
Bordieri noted that the use of daylight saving time is a relatively new concept. According to History.com, it was first adopted in the U.S. during World War I with the 1918 Standard Time Act in order to save resources. It was dropped as a national practice after the war, but some individual states continued it. According to CNET.com, President Franklin Roosevelt reintroduced it in 1942 after the U.S. entered World War II, but it was once again abandoned after the war ended in 1945. Since cities and states continued making their own decisions about whether or not to observe daylight saving time, it was difficult to schedule interstate or cross-country travel. President Lyndon Johnson singed the Uniform Time Act into law in 1966, establishing a standard daylight saving time nationwide.
“This is a relatively new concept; I think there were ideas that it would help save energy … but I think the growing evidence is that maybe this experiment was not successful,” Bordieri said. “I think legislation like the Sunshine Protection Act could be a way to sort of say, ‘Well, we did the experiment, we looked at the data; it doesn't seem like we're getting the benefits we hoped for and be it would be a good thing to end the time shift experiment.”
Bordieri said there is still debate on whether it would be better to make daylight saving or standard time permanent, and it really comes down to whether one thinks it is beneficial to have more sunlight in the morning or later in the evening. He said some physical activity studies suggest there is a modest increase in physical activity for children if daylight is extended, so that would be an argument for permanent daylight saving time. CNET.com cited a 2020 study by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine that argued permanent standard time most closely matches humans’ “circadian sleep-wake cycle.” Whichever time standard one prefers, though, Bordieri said he does believe keeping the time consistent year-round would be ideal.
“Sleep is undoubtedly a biological necessity,” said Dr. Ali Hendley, an associate professor of sociology at Murray State. “Sleep deprivation can negatively impact motor control, memory and analytical abilities, and it can lead to accidents on the road and at work. Changes to one’s sleep schedule may be cause for concern if they result in significant loss of sleep (which, they may or may not).
“However, it is important to note that sleep, while a biological necessity, is not simply or solely a biological, private matter. It is also quite social. As sociologist Simon J. Williams (in “Our Hard Days’ Nights,” 2011) has argued, ‘how we sleep, when we sleep, where we sleep, with whom we sleep, and the meanings we accord our sleep are all social, cultural, and historical matters.’ In other words, how people ‘do’ sleep varies across cultures, over time, and between social groups.”
