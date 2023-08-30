(TNS) A proposed deal to offer discounted electricity rates to a Chinese company looking to build the state’s largest cryptocurrency mine in Eastern Kentucky was denied by a commission of state regulators Monday.

A year ago, Kentucky Power, the utility company which serves nearly 165,000 people in 20 Eastern Kentucky counties, reached a deal to lease 55 acres of land adjacent to a gas power plant in Lawrence County to Ebon, a Chinese crypto company. The contract for the deal laid out potentially discounted electricity rates for Ebon.