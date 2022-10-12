Deer disease surveillance zone returns for fall seasons

Five counties in western Kentucky, including Calloway, remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. A hunter is pictured here with a Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources officer at a one of the mandatory CWD Check Stations.

 Photo by Kevin Kelly Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

FRANKFORT — Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons.

Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.