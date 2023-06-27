FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (TNS) Scot Peterson, an armed school resource officer, was dropped off 10 feet from the east entrance of the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when gunman Nikolas Cruz made his way to the other end of the building on the first floor.

Aaron Feis, an unarmed football coach, was at the east entrance. Both knew there were reports of firecrackers, maybe gunfire, coming from the 1200 building. Feis charged into the building’s west entrance, where Cruz fatally shot him.