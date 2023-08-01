(TNS) A lawsuit filed against Delta Air Lines alleges a teenage girl and her mother were groped by a drunk passenger, and that crew members on the international flight failed to protect them.

The lawsuit filed July 25 in U.S. District Court in New York against Atlanta-based Delta alleges that flight attendants “repeatedly served a drunken male passenger” alcoholic drinks on a flight from New York to Athens, Greece last year.

