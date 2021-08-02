MURRAY – The Main Street Youth Center on Saturday officially opened the doors of its new education building, fulfilling a promise Executive Director and co-founder David Hudspeth made long ago to the family of the late Jeanine Dempsey.
In 2006, Benton residents Jeanine and Bobby Dempsey were participating in a poker run in support of the center’s planned education building when their motorcycle was hit in a head-on collision. Jeanine died, and her husband was in intensive care for some time, Hudspeth said. Hudspeth said he and others affiliated with the youth center soon decided that they would do whatever it took to get the building constructed and dedicate it to her memory.
Hudspeth said that although the Dempseys were wanting to support the Main Street Youth Center’s efforts to start a separate education building, Jeanine had not visited the center before the day she died.
“The first time she ever showed up on this property was that day,” Hudspeth said. “They were coming back from the end of the run. They were coming back to the youth center to hang out with the kids. She wanted to be able to just be with them because she had a heart of gold.”
The building is now standing and its main room includes a long row of computers on which children can do their homework. Jeanine and Bobby’s son, Nick Dempsey, thanked Hudspeth for keeping his mother’s memory alive and all the people whose names he did not know who made the project possible. Nick and his wife, Katie – who are also Benton residents – were there with their children, Elisa, 11, Adelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5. Also in attendance were Bobby Dempsey and Jeanine’s sister, Kelly Mason.
“Next month will be 15 years since Mom has been gone, and it’s a good feeling to sit here and know that mom’s legacy will live on,” Nick said. “My girls may not get to meet their grandmother, but today they get a glimpse of who Mom was. When I was a little kid in 1990 and I was 5 years old, Mom and Dad bought us a computer and I remember them (saying), ‘We don’t know how to use it, but we know it’s the future.’ And to see all these computers in this room makes me think of that. I know the kids will get use of that and benefit, because technology is critical.”
After the ribbon-cutting, Bobby and his sister-in-law both said it was great to finally see the education building open.
“We really appreciate what people have done and it really makes us honor her name,” Bobby said. “It’s something she deserves, because she was that good of a woman. We miss her … but this is a remarkable thing. It really is, and I appreciate everybody that was a part of it.”
“She would be totally honored,” Mason said. “I can’t even say how thrilled she would be; she would just be totally thrilled at this. I can see her smile. She loves kids and it was just her way of life, as far as being into people and helping people.”
Jeanine was an active member of Hardin Baptist Church, so the church’s associate/youth pastor, Kory Cunningham, spoke about the momentous occasion. He said for the family, it is a bittersweet moment that brings back a lot of memories, and he said the tragedy of her death had led to the victory of the building’s opening.
“Yes, there was a tragedy that took place, but from that tragedy, we now see victory,” Cunningham said. “We now see the fruit of something that’s going to live on, that’s going to impact so many lives.”
Cunningham read from 1 Kings, Chapter 8, comparing the dedication of the education building to King Solomon’s dedication of the temple.
“So the first thing Solomon says is that this temple came by way of a promise,” Cunningham said. “There was a promise that God made. ‘Yes you were wandering, yes you’ve lost my presence because of your sin in the garden, but the promise is that there is a temple that’s going to give you rest. You are going to be able to come to a place with my presence.’ I couldn’t help but think about this building starting with a promise — that 15 years ago, in that tragedy, David made a promise to the family. ‘Hey, there’s going to be a building that will bear Jeanine’s name, and people will come and know about the Lord through her.’
“So we see that the temple came by way of a promise, and we see that this building today came by way of a promise. A promise made and now 15 years later, a promise kept. And what an amazing thought that is. “
Speaking to God during a prayer, Cunningham said, “We dedicate this building ultimately to you. We pray that you would use it for your honor and your glory, that you would use it to impact volunteers, impact young people, impact lives that might be in a helpless place and a broken place, but here, they would find hope, they would find healing, they would find presence among your people in a building that bears her name. We pray that it would show many His name, the name of Jesus Christ, and that her legacy will live on in generations who come under this building that learn about you and live a faithful life for you.”
After a decade-and-a-half, Hudspeth said he was extremely pleased to finally be able to honor Jeanine and her family with something from which the youth of Murray will benefit.
“As always, the word of God says give honor to whom honor is due,” Hudspeth said. “This isn’t about David Hudspeth, but we thank God we were able to do this and thank all our supporters because they believed in what we were doing. We thank the Dempsey family for being able to share this moment with us. It’s been a long walk, but at the end of the walk and at the end of the trail, we’ve made it to today, and today was a great day for the Dempsey family. (I want) to give all praise and honor to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, because he gives us wisdom, he gives us the faith that we need to move forward, and we just appreciate the community believing in what we do. Because it takes more than one person; it takes all of us. It takes every hand in the pot to fill it up.”
Hudspeth said the next planned phase of improvements for the Main Street Youth Center is a new gym.
