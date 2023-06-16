SPORTS-DENVER-NUGGETS-PARADE-OFFICER-DP

Denver police officers respond after a fire truck hit a police officer near the end of Denver's celebratory parade for the Nuggets' NBA Finals victory in downtown Denver on Thursday, June 15, 2023. 

 AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post/TNS

DENVER — (TNS) A fire truck near the end of Denver’s celebratory parade for the Nugget’s NBA finals victory, carrying Nuggets players, hit a police officer, who was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said Thursday morning.

The fire truck struck the Denver police officer a block from the end of the parade route near the Denver City and County Building amid thousands of celebration revelers, as it was turning right onto Cherokee Street from West 13th Avenue, Denver police spokesman Douglas Schepman said. “There were players on the truck that was involved,” Schepman said.

