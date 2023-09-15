(TNS) A former Morgan County coroner and county officials are facing a civil lawsuit for “mishandling” a dead body after a corpse was left in a hot SUV overnight, allowing it to rapidly decompose, according to court documents.

Basill Ray Peyton, of Salyersville, filed the suit in Morgan County Circuit Court against former Coroner Raymond Vancleave, who Peyton alleges left his brother’s body in a coroner’s SUV instead of properly transporting it.

Recommended for you