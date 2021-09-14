CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people over the weekend in multiple investigations.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that at around 8 p.m. Saturday, Deputies John Hayden, Jacob Hamm and Steven Oakley served a search warrant at an address on Sycamore Street in Murray. During the search, Knight said that deputies located various items of drug paraphernalia, as well as methamphetamine and marijuana. Phillip W. Nelson, 40, of Murray, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Deputies Jon Michael Hill, Hayden, and Oakley went to a residence on Saddlebrook Lane near Dexter in an effort to locate two fugitives. Upon their arrival, Knight said deputies located Stephanie Wecker and Bradley Whyte, both known to be fugitives with multiple warrants. Also located were various items of drug paraphernalia, as well as methamphetamine and marijuana, he said.
Whyte, 47, of Benton, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served a parole violation warrant, a warrant for failure to appear on a Livingston County District Court case and a warrant for failure to appear on a Caldwell County District Court case.
Wecker, 45, of Hardin, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree. She was also served with a warrant for failure to appear in a Calloway County court case, a warrant for failure to appear in a Marshall County court case, a warrant for failure to appear in a McCracken County court case, a warrant for failure to appear in a Graves County court case, two warrants of arrest charging her with a two counts of second-degree forgery and two counts of theft by deception in Marshall County.
Both were taken to the Calloway County Jail.
At about 11 a.m. Sunday, Hayden stopped a vehicle on 12th Street in the city of Murray for a traffic violation. During the roadside investigation, Knight said various items of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and Suboxone were located. The driver, Jeffrey C. Cooper, 54, of Murray, was arrested and charged with operating on a suspended license, possession of an open alcohol container, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. A passenger, Emily K. Odom, 43, of Murray, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (opiate) in the first degree and prescription controlled substance not in proper container. Both were taken to the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until being proven guilty in a court of law.
