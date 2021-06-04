Deputy graduates with honors from law enforcement academy

RICHMOND – Deputy Jon Hayden with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office graduated from Kentucky’s Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) Academy on May 27.
Hayden is a native of Graves County, where he graduated from Mayfield High School. He was first employed by CCSO as a court security officer in 2019. Then, in 2020, he was transferred to a deputy sheriff assignment.
Hayden began the 20-week Basic Training Academy in late 2020, and he was selected to be a squad leader for his academy class. This selection was based on responsibility, leadership ability, positive attitude, motivation and personal history. Basic Training Instructor Coordinator Pete Peden noted in a memo, “Mr. Hayden fit the criteria in all aspects.”
Hayden was selected by DOCJT’s physical fitness instructors to receive the “Most Improved Award for Physical Fitness and Defensive Tactics.” Peden noted, “Mr. Hayden demonstrated a high level in attitude and motivation in defensive tactics.” Peden went on to say, “Mr. Hayden displayed great effort and improvement every day the classes were offered.”
Deputy Hayden was also recognized with DOCJT’s “Physical Fitness Excellence Award.” This award is given only to those recruits who meet the highest standard in all five standardized test areas: bench press, sit-ups, 300-meter sprint, pushups, and the mile and a half run.
