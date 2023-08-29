US-NEWS-DESANTIS-TELLS-FLORIDIANS-PREPARE-FOR-1-OS.jpg

In an image provided by NOAA, a satellite image shows Tropical Storm Idalia on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Florida is bracing for Tropical Storm Idalia, which formed on Sunday and could strengthen to a hurricane in the next two to three days, forecasters said. 

 NOAA via The New York Times

TALLAHASSEE — (TNS) Gov. Ron DeSantis urged all Florida residents to prepare for a dangerous Category 3 Hurricane Idalia that forecasters say could strike the state on Wednesday.

“All Floridians, you need to be executing your plans,” DeSantis said Monday during a press conference at the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. “This is going to be a major hurricane. This is going to be a powerful hurricane.”

