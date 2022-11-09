MURRAY – Local school districts say the wave of influenza cases currently making its way through the area has caused a significant number of student absences, but for now, it has not been enough to force schools to close.

According to Louisville public radio station WFPL, at least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts had announced as of Friday that they would be closed or having non-traditional instruction (NTI) because of a high number of flu cases. Among those districts were three in western Kentucky, McCracken, Crittenden and Ballard counties.