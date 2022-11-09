MURRAY – Local school districts say the wave of influenza cases currently making its way through the area has caused a significant number of student absences, but for now, it has not been enough to force schools to close.
According to Louisville public radio station WFPL, at least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts had announced as of Friday that they would be closed or having non-traditional instruction (NTI) because of a high number of flu cases. Among those districts were three in western Kentucky, McCracken, Crittenden and Ballard counties.
Murray and Calloway County superintendents say they are avoiding that scenario for now and hope to remain open in the coming weeks. Both districts were off Monday and again on Tuesday for Election Day, but are scheduled to reopen today.
“We’ve been fortunate this time, but that could change on a day-to-day basis,” said Coy Samons, superintendent for Murray Independent School District. “We closely monitor the flu, just as we do other items throughout the week. My director of pupil personnel, Lou Carter, sends me a weekly report, and if she sees anything that may be of concern as far as low attendance, she lets me know. District-wide, we ran anywhere from 93 to 95 (% attendance) last week.”
NTI packets have been sent home with students in case they are needed, but Samons said he does not anticipate that at this time.
“Again, that can change, but we’ll be closely monitoring,” he said.
Ryan Marchetti, director of professional development and public relations for Calloway County School District, said the district has averaged 94-95% attendance so far this school year, but those numbers were down last week. Thursday’s attendance rate was 89.15%, and Friday’s was 88.31%.
“In context, that would be twice as many kids who were not at school as normal,” Marchetti said. “So we did have more kids out, but with the four-day weekend, our hope is that some of those ‘virus embers’ would burn out. We don’t have any intention of closing school, and what we kind of learned with the pandemic is that people rely on us to be open, so we try to avoid closing down when we can. Unless it gets super bad where we’re out of staff and we’ve got tons of kids out, we’re going to try to keep our doors open.”
Dr. Heath Cates with Murray Pediatrics said the area is in the middle of the respiratory virus surge. In addition to the flu, pediatricians have been seeing a lot of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) recently, which affects infants more than older children. While RSV numbers are at least starting to decline, flu cases are on the upswing, Cates said.
“We’re kind of coming out of that and seeing a little less (RSV), but we’re seeing a lot of flu right now, specifically Flu A,” Cates said. “I was looking up some data today, and I think the circulating strain this year is H3N2. We’re seeing a lot of that and a lot of really sick kids from flu. We’re still kind of waiting, at least locally, to see what the severity of that illness is going to be like.
“We’re in the first few weeks of the flu peaking in our community, and it usually takes two to four weeks to start to see the hospitalizations and things like that if that’s going to be happening. I know nationally, there’s a pretty significant problem with shortage of pediatric hospital beds. Several hospitals in the greater region are nearing or are at capacity for hospital beds, specifically intensive care beds. I’ve got some colleagues from training and other areas that are dealing with that, so we’re hopeful that it won’t be that severe here.”
With no slowdown in sight yet, Cates said he is seeing more children coming in with the flu each day, and staff are doing what they can to help parents caring for kids at home while waiting for an appointment to be seen.
“It’s a tough situation when you’ve got a limited amount of time and a lot of patients in need right now,” he said.
Cates said he strongly recommends that children and adults get a flu vaccine. Even if you still manage to catch the flu, vaccinated individuals are less likely to experience the most severe symptoms, he said.
“I’m surprised I’m able to still say it this far in my career, but I’ve admitted hundreds of kids to the hospital for complications from influenza in my career and I’ve never admitted one that had a flu shot,” Cates said. “So we know, as with all vaccines, that reduces the likelihood that you’re going to develop severe disease or other complications, and it will hopefully prevent the disease altogether. We’re kind of in the middle of (flu season), so if you’re thinking about getting it or thinking about getting it for your child, I would not recommend waiting.”
Cates noted that it takes about two weeks after receiving the vaccine for your immune system to experience the full effects. He said that for people who have already contracted Flu A, the vaccine also helps guard against other flu strains.
“We are starting to see just a handful of cases of Flu B, which is the other primary circulating strain, but we haven’t seen haven’t seen very much of that yet, so it’s not too late to get the vaccine,” he said.
