Buildings still smolder days after a wildfire gutted downtown Lahaina on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Maui, Hawaii. 

 Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LAHAINA, Hawaii — (TNS) Never before had Sefo Rosenthal seen anything like the wind driving down from the steep mountains behind Lahaina, in West Maui.

The gales pushed the flames with terrifying speeds toward Rosenthal’s family, friends and thousands of other unsuspecting residents and tourists.