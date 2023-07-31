Dexter man charged with meth possession, DUI

ALMO – A Dexter man was charged with possessing and driving under the influence of methamphetamine last week after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in Almo.
According to the CCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Obryan Circle at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday. The driver, Shohn Creekmore, 31, of Dexter, was found to possess methamphetamine and was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
Creekmore was charged with having no registration plate; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, second offense; and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine).
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.