Dexter man charged with meth possession, DUI
Creekmore

ALMO – A Dexter man was charged with possessing and driving under the influence of methamphetamine last week after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in Almo. 

According to the CCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Obryan Circle at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday. The driver, Shohn Creekmore, 31, of Dexter, was found to possess methamphetamine and was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail.