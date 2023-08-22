Dexter man faces criminal mischief charge

DEXTER – A Dexter man was charged with first-degree criminal mischief after being wanted by law enforcement for more than a month.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a verbal altercation between two individuals on July 6. It was reported to deputies that Austin Briggs, 25, Dexter, began throwing rocks at the vehicle of the second subject on Peeler Road, causing damage to the body and breaking multiple windows. The estimated cost of the damage was more than $1,000, making the offense a Class D felony. The suspect left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival, and a warrant was taken for his arrest.
