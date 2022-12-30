DEXTER – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it recently charged a Dexter man with drug trafficking after conducting a traffic stop.
CCSO said that at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, CCSO Deputy Nicholas Hopkins stopped a vehicle on Roosevelt Road in the Dexter community for a traffic violation. During the stop, Hopkins located methamphetamine and syringes were located in the vehicle, CCSO said.
Cory S. O’Neill, 37, of Dexter, Kentucky was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second or greater offense -less than 2 grams methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic-related offenses. O’Neill was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
