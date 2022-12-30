DEXTER – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it recently charged a Dexter man with drug trafficking after conducting a traffic stop.

CCSO said that at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, CCSO Deputy Nicholas Hopkins stopped a vehicle on Roosevelt Road in the Dexter community for a traffic violation. During the stop, Hopkins located methamphetamine and syringes were located in the vehicle, CCSO said.