Dexter woman charged with stealing from Marshall County business
AURORA – A Dexter woman has been accused of stealing close to a half-million dollars over the last three years from the Aurora boat dock company for which she worked, according to court documents. 

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced last Friday that Amanda Robertson, 32, of Dexter, had been indicted by a Marshall County grand jury on 10 counts of theft by unlawful taking (TBUT) over $10,000 but under $1 million and one count of TBUT under $10,000. According to the indictment obtained from the Marshall Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, the charges stem from an MCSO investigation that revealed that Robertson had allegedly been stealing money since late 2020 from Twin Lakes Mooring, LLC, where MCSO said she was employed as a bookkeeper.

