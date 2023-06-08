Dexter woman charged with stealing from Marshall County business

AURORA – A Dexter woman has been accused of stealing close to a half-million dollars over the last three years from the Aurora boat dock company for which she worked, according to court documents.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced last Friday that Amanda Robertson, 32, of Dexter, had been indicted by a Marshall County grand jury on 10 counts of theft by unlawful taking (TBUT) over $10,000 but under $1 million and one count of TBUT under $10,000. According to the indictment obtained from the Marshall Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, the charges stem from an MCSO investigation that revealed that Robertson had allegedly been stealing money since late 2020 from Twin Lakes Mooring, LLC, where MCSO said she was employed as a bookkeeper.
According to the company’s website, Twin Lakes Mooring, LLC is a locally owned and operated boat dock company located on Kentucky Lake. The company is owned by Jimmy McNeely and makes custom-made commercial and private boat docks and boat lifts, the website said.
“The investigation is still continuing and detectives expect more charges in the near future,” MCSO said in a news release. “The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office served the warrant on Robertson. Robertson was lodged in the Marshall County Detention Center.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said Robertson’s case was taken straight to the grand jury, which returned a true bill of indictment last Thursday. The uniform citation said a CCSO deputy executed the Marshall County warrant and arrested Robertson later that night at 11:29 p.m. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Marshall Circuit Court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Robertson is being held at the Marshall County Detention Center on a $225,000 cash bond, which Marshall/Calloway Circuit Judge Andrea Moore set last Friday morning.
According to the indictment, the first alleged theft of $6,344.19 occurred between Sept. 28, 2020, and Nov. 20, 2020. That alleged theft was the smallest amount and corresponds with the count of TBUT under $10,000, which is a Class D felony. After that date range, Robertson is accused of stealing no less than $22,000 at a time, resulting in the other 10 counts. The charge of TBUT over $10,000 but under $1 million is a Class C felony.
The largest amount Robertson is accused of stealing one time was $78,304.46 between Dec. 1, 2022 and Feb. 24, 2023. The 11 separate counts add up to $458,057.60.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
