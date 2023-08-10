(TNS) From a nasal spray device that can administer an overdose-reversing drug, to cutting-edge computing that can read ancient scrolls lost to time, Kentucky’s flagship research university has generated a myriad discoveries and inventions.

The University of Kentucky’s discoveries are made possible by its massive research budget — $429.2 million in fiscal year 2021. In 2022, that made UK 64th among 648 public and private universities’ research spending, according to the National Science Foundation’s Herd Survey.