MURRAY – For people who are either currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer or looking for dietary tips for lessening their risk for developing it, nutritional recommendations are more or less the same as those encouraged for good health in general.
Lacey Latimer, instructor and director of the Didactic Program in Dietetics at Murray State University, said there are several widely accepted nutritional recommendations health experts say decreases one’s chance of developing cancer in general.
“The World Cancer Research Fund and American Institute of Cancer Research developed these recommendations in 2018, which I believe is the most updated one for cancer prevention,” Latimer said. “It’s all nutrition-related. First, we know that obesity or being overweight is correlated with increased risk of cancer, so maintaining a healthy weight by balancing energy intake and exercise is recommended. Being physically active in itself has also been shown to help reduce some risk for developing cancer.
“Eating diets rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits and beans – all good sources of nutrients –and limiting consumption of fast food and other processed foods that are high in fat, starches or sugars (are recommended). We know some specific things that can contribute to cancer, (and studies) have found associations between cancer development and nitrates and nitrites that are in processed meats. So the more we can eat whole, fresh food, the less chance we have of getting some of those carcinogens in us.”
Limiting the consumption of red meat in general is helpful, mostly due to its fat content, Latimer said. It is also recommended that people should limit the consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks and limit alcohol consumption.
“We know that alcohol has been correlated with cancer, so the recommendation is to try to avoid it,” Latimer said. “If someone does drink, they should drink in moderation – two drinks a day for men and one drink a day for women.”
If the mother is able, breastfeeding is often recommended for many health reasons, but one of those is that the practice is believed to lower the baby’s chance of one day being diagnosed with cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, this recommendation aligns with the advice of the World Health Organization, which recommends that infants exclusively breastfed for six months, and then up to 2 years of age or beyond alongside appropriate complementary foods.
If someone has already been diagnosed with cancer, there are several dietary recommendations for foods that can help patients cope with treatments that cause side effects like loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. General nutrition guidelines are the same as the preventative measures, but there are also some more specific strategies recommended to help meet patients’ nutrient needs and nutrition status in light of those symptoms.
“If you have altered taste, you can use plastic utensils versus metal utensils,” Latimer said. “Chemotherapy and some other treatments can give you a metallic taste, and malnutrition is a problem sometimes in this population (of people with cancer). So there are suggestions for how you can improve your intake by improving the symptoms that could cause you not to eat.
“With fatigue and loss of appetite, we recommend smaller, more frequent meals, eating when you have more energy and carrying nutrient-dense snacks like nuts with you. Diarrhea can also be an issue, so staying hydrated using oral rehydration solutions (is often helpful). If someone is having nausea, sometimes it helps to eat things at room temperature or cooler temperatures, though obviously not if it’s something that needs to be heated. The warmer temperatures can cause stronger aromas, which can kind of trigger that nausea.”
Dry mouth can also be an issue for cancer patients, so Latimer recommended sipping on liquids throughout the day. Chewing on carrots or celery, as well as sucking on frozen grapes or tart foods can also help to stimulate saliva, she said. In addition, marinades and spices can also be used to change the taste of foods if the patient is struggling with changes in their taste.
