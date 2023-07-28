(TNS) Rep. Grace Napolitano, the oldest member of the House at 86, announced earlier this month that she wasn’t seeking reelection, but other octogenarians in Congress have yet to publicly disclose their plans.

Chief among them are three influential Democrats: Reps. Nancy Pelosi, 83, of California, Steny H. Hoyer, 84, of Maryland, and James E. Clyburn, 83, of South Carolina.

