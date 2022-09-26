MURRAY – With September being National Recovery Month, it is an especially appropriate time to look at what treatment resources are available locally.
September has been recognized since 1989 as a time to promote and support the nation’s recovery community, dedicated service providers and community members who make recovery possible through evidence-based treatment and recovery practices.
“It’s a time when we’re reminded not only of the struggles of addiction but also the power that we have to work together to address it,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during a recent Team Kentucky Update. “My faith teaches me that there are second chances, and we are our brothers and our sister’s keeper. That’s why I’ve made it a priority to not only help Kentuckians overcome addiction, but also to implement support so they can go on to live full lives, fully participate in their communities.”
Murray native Jereme Rose knows all too well how important those second chances are. Since getting sober 16 years ago, he has set his life’s mission on making that a reality for those with substance use disorder in western Kentucky.
While getting sober, Rose crossed paths with another recovering addict, Kenny Bogard. Seeing a lack of resources for people like them in recovery, the men started opening their respective homes to people who were trying to re-enter society after getting sober. Eventually, the pair formed Neartown, a nonprofit organization that focuses on addiction recovery services through residential treatment. Today, Rose serves as the organization’s executive director.
Neartown operates three different residential treatment facilities in Calloway County. The Neartown Kirksey location, which opened in 2018, is a 16-bed, state-licensed, short-term residential program for men. It is certified by the American Society of Addiction Medicine, and Rose advised that the facility will be CARF-accredited (Commission for Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) in the near future.
“When a person decides they need treatment, for whatever reason that is, the first place they go to is our short-term residential program,” Rose explained. “We deal with co-occurring disorders which means we deal with substance use disorders as well as mental health problems. All of our therapists are fully licensed. We have an APRN who’s also a psych APRN as well as our nurse and the rest of our support staff.”
Substance abuse and mental health issues often go hand-in-hand; it is almost impossible to discuss one without mentioning the other.
“Most people, if they don’t (address) the substance abuse – at least get dry – they’ll never get their mental health stuff taken care of,” Rose advised, “and some people, if they don’t get the mental health stuff taken care of, they’ll never get dry. It’s a revolving thing, and it’s on an individual basis with people.”
As an American Society of Addiction Medicine-certified facility, Neartown Kirskey uses evidence-based practices. Clinical programming is based on materials from the Hazelden Foundation as well as the Change Companies. The facility’s licensed clinicians use therapies such as motivational interviewing or CBT, cognitive behavioral therapy, to guide people through the process.
Peer support is key to addiction recovery. Neartown uses a program called WHAM (Whole Health Action Management), which was developed by SAMSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration), as well as 12-step programming in its peer-support groups. Rose said that what makes Neartown unique is that 99% of its staff are in recovery.
“We’ve got some good thinkers,” Rose said. “We’ve got people who have had to think about how to support habits and how to navigate and screw the system and all those things all their life until they got sober. You get a bunch of drug addicts and alcoholics that have found a way out together and couple their ideas with some good, sound clinical principles, you could really go somewhere.”
The organization also operates two sober living programs, one for men and one for women; the women’s facility is called Hertown. Both are six-month residential programs where participants can live and participate in outpatient therapy while also having a job and being a part of the community. Rose said the programs are more “supportive housing environments” than treatment facilities.
Holly Cherry runs both of the organization’s sober living programs. She is a peer-support specialist, and she helps people with things like obtaining employment or getting a driver’s license. Rose described her role as being “that person that helps them navigate through the different systems and get their lives back on track.”
“It’s been a trying couple of years, and we had a major addiction crisis even before that,” Beshear said. “If you need help, please get it. It’s okay to not be okay, and it’s okay to reach out for help. We want you healthy. We want you to be able to be with your family. We don’t want addiction to tear you and your loved ones apart.”
Resources are available. Beshear advised Kentuckians to call the Kentucky Help call Center at 833-8KY-HELP, visit findhelpnow.ky.org or visit the Kentucky State Police website and look at the Angel’s Initiative.
“Know that there is help out there and know that there are people that care, that you’re not a bad person because you need help; you’re a sick person trying to get well,” Rose said. “A lot of people have never heard that before. They’ve been told their whole life that they’re bad people – religion tells them that, everything tells them ‘You’re bad; you’re depraved’ – that’s (not true). You’re not a bad person; you just need some guidance.
“So, for somebody wanting help, take that first step, reach out to somebody and start asking those questions. … Call Neartown at 270-489-2594 or reach out on any of our social media and get help that way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.