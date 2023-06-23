US-NEWS-VAPE-SALES-GET

Vaping and E-cigarettes shops in Downtown Los Angeles in 2018. E-cigarette sales surged during the pandemic. 

 Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS)E-cigarette sales surged during the pandemic, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows, with the spike concentrated in disposable vapes after they took a back seat in federal enforcement actions.

The FDA has been under fire from lawmakers as the vaping industry flourished, especially among teenagers. But the agency is also weathering backlash from vaping advocates who say the agency is undercutting a less harmful alternative for traditional smokers.