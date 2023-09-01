(TNS) U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is “medically clear,” a physician said, to continue with his schedule after a second high-profile freeze-up has led to renewed speculation about the senior Kentucky senator’s health

Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician for the U.S. Congress, said he consulted with McConnell and his neurology team, according to a letter released by the senator’s office Thursday.

