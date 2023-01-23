WASHINGTON — (TNS) The Justice Department found six items containing classified information during a Friday search of President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, his personal lawyers said on Saturday.

The search, conducted by FBI agents and which lasted more than 12 hours, also turned up notes from Biden’s time in the Senate and vice presidency. They mark the latest classified documents found in Biden’s possession, a matter that poses political and legal risk for the president.

