(TNS) Prison officials and guards made numerous errors in overseeing Jeffrey Epstein when he was in federal custody, and tried to falsify records to cover their tracks, but the watchdog for the U.S. Department of Justice found no evidence to suggest that Epstein’s death on Aug. 10, 2019, was anything other than a suicide, as the New York City medical examiner originally ruled.

Epstein was found around 6:30 am on Aug. 10 hanging in a near-seated position an inch to an inch-and-a-half above the floor, dangling from an orange string made from a sheet or shirt that was tied to the top portion of the bunk bed in his room.

Tags

Recommended for you